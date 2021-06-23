FreeBritney: The key events in Britney Spears' case

Britney Spears was only 16 years old when she released in 1998 her debut single, "…Baby One More Time." It topped global charts and became one of the best-selling singles of all time.

More than two decades later, the pop icon's career and her personal struggles returned into the spotlight through the New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears, along with the court case surrounding the conservatorship giving her father control over her finances and personal life.

Spears' anticipated court hearing is set on June 23 in Los Angeles. It will be the first time her own words will be heard in open court in the controversial 13-year conservatorship.

Why is Britney Spears under conservatorship?

Britney Spears' father James Spears, who goes by Jamie, took over as her conservator in 2008 after she detained for psychiatric hospitalization following a custody dispute with Kevin Federline, her husband at the time.

"They are images not easily forgotten," wrote the LA Times about the singer in September 2019. "Spears driving with a baby in her lap. Shaving her head. Speaking in a British accent. Being wheeled out of her Beverly Hills mansion on a stretcher.”

Jamie Spears was then appointed as the conservator of his daughter's person and her business assets together with Andrew Wallet, an LA attorney who was hired to help manage the estate.

Britney Spears pushed to end the guardianship role of her father (l) for years, according to the 'New York Times'

According to California law, a conservatorship, or guardianship, is a justified legal arrangement for someone "who is unable to provide properly for his or her personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter" or for a person who is "substantially unable to manage his or her own financial resources or resist fraud or undue influence."

Jamie Spears not only has the right to negotiate business opportunities, sell his daughter's property, but also restrict her visitors.

In the years under the conservatorship, the pop star has brought out several albums, appeared in TV shows like The X Factor and performed in altogether 248 shows for her Britney: Piece of Me residency in Las Vegas between 2013 and 2017, which brought in nearly $138 million (€116 million) in ticket sales, according to Billboard.com.

That's what made fans suspicious: How was somebody capable of performing so successfully unable to manage her own affairs?

Britney Spears at a 2017 concert in South Korea

The cancellation that triggered fans' suspicions

It got worse in 2019, when Spears announced she was canceling her next residency, Domination, citing her father's ill health as a reason for pulling out. For fans, this seemed to be a sign that their star was in trouble.

Subsequently, co-conservator Andrew Wallet resigned, although he had previously claimed in a 2018 court hearing that the Spears estate had grown by $20 million since his appointment.

Arguing that he had saved the singer from financial ruin, Wallet had then asked for — and obtained — a salary raise bringing his compensation to $426,000 a year. Fans wondered why he would walk away from such a lucrative position.

Following Wallet's exit, Jamie Spears became the sole conservator of the Britney Spears estate.

Then, in April 2019, the pop star checked into a mental health facility.

Fans launch #FreeBritney movement

On high alert following the announcement, the pop star's fans and LA comedians Tess Barker and Barbara Gray launched an "emergency" episode of their podcast Britney's Gram, which discusses the singer's Instagram posts.

Barker and Gray are two of many fans who assume that the singer is trying to send coded messages about wanting to be liberated from her situation.

"Britney's social media is always posting something 'happy'… to make Britney look like she doesn't care about the conservatorship," #FreeBritney supporter Renato Silva told DW.

Britney Spears at the Billboard Music Awards in 2016. She stopped performing three years later

In the podcast, Gray and Barker detailed the long gap that Spears took from her Instagram account, analyzing her posts and finding clues that they might have been written by someone else.

The two podcasters also said they received an anonymous message from a paralegal who worked with lawyers on Britney's conservatorship, who told them: "You guys are on to something… What is happening is disturbing, to say the least."

The anonymous paralegal also held her father responsible for canceling the Domination residency in Las Vegas and said that she had been in a mental health facility since January 2019 and not April, as had been announced to the media. It was unclear how long she would remain there.

#FreeBritney trends

#FreeBritney began trending on Twitter soon afterwards. The singer herself appeared in a conciliatory Instagram video about wanting to maintain her privacy, but fans weren't convinced.

Pop singers like Miley Cyrus famously called out "Free Britney!" in one of her concerts. Even Britney's own mother, Lynn Spears, was liking posts saying that her daughter was being held against her will.

In August 2020, Britney Spears' father called the #FreeBritney movement a "conspiracy theory" and a "joke."

In November 2020 court hearings, Britney Spears' attorney, Samuel Ingham, told the judge that the singer no longer wanted to have her father as her guardian and that she feared him. He also added that his client would "not perform again if her father is in charge of her career."

The court had however rejected the attempt to have the singer's father removed as conservator of her estate.

Since then, organizations including the American Civil Liberties Union, have spoken out in favor of releasing the singer from her legal straitjacket.

Her fans feel this is not just about her. "Conservatorship is something very popular in the United States, we can see Britney as an example and [actor] Amanda Bynes. If we don't look at the full context, some types of conservatorships can be used to control someone in a very inappropriate way… getting money, for example," Silva told DW.

"Britney is a live example about abuse in conservatorship. A big star like Britney can't even vote, date or drive [without permission]," he adds.