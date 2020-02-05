 Frederick William: 5 myths about one of Germany′s most famous rulers | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 18.02.2020

Culture

Frederick William: 5 myths about one of Germany's most famous rulers

Did Frederick William of Brandenburg found Prussia? Who really introduced the potato? A new biography of "the Great Elector" takes a deeper look at the life of the famous member of German royalty and debunks myths.

Frederick the Great may be the best-known member of the Hohenzollern royal dynasty, but many of Prussia's achievements date back to his great-grandfather — at least according to myth.

Frederick William of Brandenburg (1620-1688) is reputed to have promoted religious tolerance, introduced military discipline and established an effective bureaucracy. Known as "the Great Elector," he is still considered one of the most important German rulers.

Other storied members of this royal family include his grandson, Frederick William I, and his son, Frederick II, aka Frederick The Great.

The eldest Frederick William ruled over a vast territory which stretched from East Prussia to North Rhine-Westphalia in the West. In his biography Der Grosse Kurfürst (The Great Elector, 2020), historian Jürgen Luh views the traditional image of the ruler with skepticism. Luh counters what he considers earlier historians’ veneration of the leader by taking a critical look at unbiased sources to debunk some of the myths.

Myth 1: Frederick William of Brandenburg is the founding father of Prussia

After his father's death, the 20-year-old took over the government of Brandenburg as Elector in the Holy Roman Empire. At the beginning of his regency in 1640, the Thirty Years' War had already been underway for 22 years and the territory was ravaged. The capital of Berlin-Cölln looked more like a poor provincial town than a regal capital. Germany itself did not exist as a single nation as we know it today, but was instead a union of different principalities, counties and cities, headed by an emperor known as an elector.

"Frederick William tried to put the country back on its feet," explains Luh. The elector built up an army, stimulated the economy and began to create collections of books and paintings. He knew how to involve non-Prussians in the development of his dominion, and his marriage to the Dutch Princess Louise Henriette of Orange-Nassau brought some of her compatriots to Brandenburg. Among them were craftsmen, builders and merchants. On the other hand, he also took in those who were persecuted elsewhere: Jewish businessmen from Vienna and Huguenots from France.

Frederick William's efforts, however, were not primarily directed at the progress of his geographically dispersed territory but were self-serving. He was trying to "attach importance to himself and find a position within the German and European princely public sphere," says Luh.

According to the biographer, Frederick William of Brandenburg was not the founding father of Prussia, but was actually appointed to the region afterwards: "He morphed into the man who created the conditions for the rise of Brandenburg-Prussia and therefore also of Germany, so to speak."

Read more: Alexander von Humboldt: A 19th century German home story

Myth 2: He earned the title of 'the Great Elector'

If you search for the "The Great Elector" on the Internet, you will find an entry for Frederick William of Brandenburg in Wikipedia. As history is told, he was given the epithet "the Great Elector" as leader of a Brandenburg army against the Swedes in 1675.

Luh however disagrees: The ruler gave himself this title and made sure his lofty name was spread throughout Europe by his diplomats. "In his time he was never seen as a great elector, but rather as a difficult person who wanted to get to the top." In a sense, he was not only a servant of the state, but a servant of his own reputation and prestige.

Myth 3: Frederick William of Brandenburg introduced bureaucracy

Luh also doubts that Brandenburg had a functioning bureaucratic apparatus at the end of Frederick William's reign in 1688 as other historians have argued. According to Luh, this information hails from preliminary work of 19th-century historiography which was seeking a founding father for Germany.

Under Frederick William's electoral rule, bureaucracy only existed in a rudimentary form, the historian explains. It was developed later in the 18th century. Among the rulers of Brandenburg-Prussia, his grandson Frederick William I is considered the first to focus on the order of internal affairs. In his grandfather's time, large parts of Brandenburg were still unconnected and many in the region did not want to be ruled. "The Brandenburg states were still strong enough to often resist the electoral will," Luh told DW.

Read more: The legal drama of Germany's ex-royals, the Hohenzollern family

The Brandenburg-Prussia territory had many leaders over the years

A family tree of the 'Fredericks' who ruled in Brandenburg and Prussia

Myth 4: The elector was a tolerant, prudent and foresighted ruler

Frederick William was a God-fearing man who stood up for his Calvinist faith and wanted his branch of Christianity to be treated the same way as the Catholic or Lutheran branches. His religious tolerance was initially directed at his own fellow believers and he thus placed Calvinists above others. In this respect, he was not very tolerant.

If one relates the characteristic of prudence to the ability to manage one's assets, Luh contrasts Frederick William with his second wife, Dorothea. She was a better economist than her husband and knew how to spend her money wisely, and generate income. It was she who uplifted him from spells of depression he experienced if he did not achieve what he had set out to do.

His wills testify that at the end of his life, Frederick William wanted to divide his country among his sons, which makes it clear that, contrary to what is often claimed, he did not think of laying the foundation for what would later become Prussia.

A picture of Frederick the Great (picture-alliance/akg-images)

Frederick the Great is undeniably the most famous leader of the dynasty that ruled Prussia

Myth 5: His great-grandson brought the potato to Germany

As legend has it, thepotato was introduced to Germany by Frederick the Great. However, this time, his grandfather Frederick William should rather be getting the credit.

In his biographic research, Luh learned that the potato was previously cultivated in Bavaria and Elector Frederick William had it as an ornamental plant in one of his gardens. "It is true, however," Lud adds, "that his great-grandson promoted the cultivation of the potato by giving orders to do so."

  • Sanssouci Palalce with terraced gardens and fountain

    Prussia's glamour and glory — the most beautiful palaces in Brandenburg

    Sanssouci Palace

    Small but fine: Sanssouci Palace in Potsdam was only Frederick the Great's summer residence, but today it is the world star among the palaces of the Prussian royal family. Sanssouci Palace — translated "without a care" — enchants hundreds of thousands of tourists every year with its picturesque location and architectural sophistication.

  • Aerial view of the New Palace in Potsdam

    Prussia's glamour and glory — the most beautiful palaces in Brandenburg

    The New Palace

    This gigantic palace is only a few minutes walk from Sanssouci Palace. Despite its size, it is by far not as well known as the pleasure palace, even if the splendor of the interiors astonishes every visitor. The large complex with its festival halls, galleries and princely apartments once served to represent Prussia.

  • Park Sanssouci with Charlottenhof Palace

    Prussia's glamour and glory — the most beautiful palaces in Brandenburg

    Charlottenhof Palace

    The Crown Prince and later King Frederick William IV was given the Baroque country manor by his father as a Christmas present in 1825. He had it redesigned by the architect Karl Friedrich Schinkel and the garden designer Peter Joseph Lenne into a neo-classical palace. Like the other two palaces, Charlottenhof is located in Sanssouci Park.

  • Babelsberg Palace and gardens in Potsdam

    Prussia's glamour and glory — the most beautiful palaces in Brandenburg

    Babelsberg Palace

    Looking at Babelsberg Palace on the banks of the Havel, one feels transported to England. The castle was built in English neo-Gothic style and served as a summer residence for the royal and later imperial couple William I and Augusta of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach. In the 1860s and 1880s, Babelsberg became one of the most important places of social and political life in Prussia.

  • Orange trees outside the Marble Palace in Potsdam

    Prussia's glamour and glory — the most beautiful palaces in Brandenburg

    Marble Palace

    On the outskirts of Potsdam, you will find the New Garden, an English-style landscape park offering great views of the Havel lakes. The Marble Palace or Marmorpalais, a summer residence of King Frederick William II, is located in this romantic landscape. The building, clad in Silesian marble, is the only early classicist royal palace of the Hohenzollern family.

  • Front view of Cecilienhof Palace in Potsdam

    Prussia's glamour and glory — the most beautiful palaces in Brandenburg

    Cecilienhof Palace

    Cecilienhof Castle in the style of an English country house, also located in the New Garden, is the last erected by the Hohenzollerns. After the Second World War, from July 17 to August 2, 1945, history was written here, because the victorious allied powers met in Cecilienhof. The Potsdam Conference is regarded as a symbol for the end of the Second World War and the beginning of the Cold War.

  • Caputh Palace

    Prussia's glamour and glory — the most beautiful palaces in Brandenburg

    Caputh Palace

    Caputh Castle looks back on 350 years of history. The little pleasure palace from the era of Frederick William the Great Elector of Brandenburg is an art historical jewel that testifies to the splendor of princely living around 1700. Where once great feasts were celebrated, a vocational school was built in the middle of the 20th century after the building was sold. Caputh Castle is now a museum.

  • Koenigs Wusterhausen Palace

    Prussia's glamour and glory — the most beautiful palaces in Brandenburg

    Königs Wusterhausen Palace

    Frederick William I, known as the "Soldier King" and father of Frederick the Great, loved Wusterhausen, southeast of Berlin. He prepared himself for his reign and later spent happy days with his family in autumn here. It was from here that he performed his sovereign duties and indulged his great passion for hunting.

  • Paretz Palace

    Prussia's glamour and glory — the most beautiful palaces in Brandenburg

    Paretz Palace

    Far removed from the courtly etiquette and pomp of Berlin, the Prussian capital, Queen Luise spent the summer months every year with her husband Frederick William III and their children in the secluded Havel landscape in Paretz. Here, 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) from Potsdam, they not only enjoyed family life but also demonstrated a modern form of rural life.

  • Oranienburg Palace

    Prussia's glamour and glory — the most beautiful palaces in Brandenburg

    Oranienburg Palace

    Around 1700, Oranienburg Palace was regarded as the most beautiful of the Prussian residences. Its history began as the country estate of the Princess of Oranien-Nassau, who gave the place its name "Oranienburg." Over the centuries the castle has been used and extended in a variety of ways. Today you can admire magnificent works of art such as royal silver or ivory furniture in the palace museum.

  • Aerial view of Rheinsberg Palace and gardens on Grienerick Lake

    Prussia's glamour and glory — the most beautiful palaces in Brandenburg

    Rheinsberg Palace

    Frederick the Great spent his happiest days as Crown Prince in Rheinsberg Palace on Grienerick Lake. He liked music, the arts and created a court of muses in Rheinsberg, which his brother Prince Heinrich continued. Theodor Fontane was also inspired by a muse here, and in his travelogue, "Wanderungen durch die Mark Brandenburg" (Rambles in Brandenburg), he set the castle a literary monument.

  • Potsdam aerial view of Sanssouci Palace and gardens

    Prussia's glamour and glory — the most beautiful palaces in Brandenburg

    Evidence of a bygone era

    Prussia existed from 1701 to 1918. A lost empire, which above all stood for obedience, fulfillment of duty and militarism, but also for tolerance and religious freedom. Spiked helmets and uniforms shape our image of that time. However, it is above all the palaces of the Hohenzollern family that are still magnificent testimonies to the Kingdom of Prussia to this day.

    Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg


