  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Paris OlympicsIsrael-Hamas warUkraine
CultureEurope

Freddie Mercury treasure trove on show before auction

Louisa Schaefer
August 3, 2023

Sotheby's in London presents 'Freddie Mercury: A World of his Own,' an exhibition and auction of the rock star's kaleidoscopic personal collection.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UeVd
A man wearing a crown raises his arm on stage
Freddie Mercury's legendary crown is a feature of the Sotheby's exhibitionImage: John Angelillo/newscom/picture alliance

"I like to be surrounded by splendid things," Freddie Mercury, the legendary frontman of rock band Queen, once said.

Now, a months-long public exhibition titled "Freddie Mercury: A World of his Own," hosted by London auction house Sotheby's, allows visitors to explore the collected curios that filled "the public and private realm of a global icon."

In addition to being a world-renowned rock superstar, Mercury was an eclectic collector of art, fashion, furniture and jewels that were gathered over decades.

A contact sheet with images of four men
A contact sheet for the "Queen II" album photoshoot shot in 1974 features in the exhibitionImage: John Angelillo/newscom/picture alliance

Mercury's collection was formerly preserved at the musician's beloved home, Garden Lodge in London. This shrine to the performer displayed "a quality and diversity of works that are a testament not only to his manifold passions, but innate style, accomplished artistry, and brilliant mind," the Sotheby auction house said.

The special exhibition kicks off on Friday, August 4 at Sotheby'sin London. Visitors can enjoy music and champagne but are asked to honor the dress code, which is inspired by Mercury's birthday party in 1986 in which "flamboyant hats are encouraged," Sotheby's stated on its website.

Adidas sports shoes worn by Freddie Mercury up for a bid in the "A World of His Own" exhibition
Adidas sports shoes worn by Freddie Mercury are available in the auctionImage: Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA Wire/IMAGO

Gems from rare collection on show

The exhibition ends on September 5, culminating in a series of six auctions that include stage costumes and handwritten song lyrics; woodblock prints picked up during Mercury's travels through his beloved Japan; and a white silk evening scarf. 

A certified gold single sales award for "Bohemian Rhapsody" and an MTV video music award, as well as Adidas high-top sneakers and Mercury's signature crown and cloak ensemble, are also on display.

Close-up of Mercury's 'crown,' as part of the 'A World of His Own' collection, shown here in June 2023 in New York City.
Mercury's crown, as part of the 'A World of His Own' collection, shown here in June 2023 in New York CityImage: Lokman Vural Elibol/AA/picture alliance

Parts of the collection were previously on show at Sotheby's in New York in June 2023 before traveling to Los Angeles and Hong Kong.

Greatest hits and timeless sex appeal

Freddie Mercury was born in 1946 to Parsi-Indian parents in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

Real name Farrokh Bulsara, Mercury moved to London with his parents in the mid-1960s after attending school in India and returning to his place of birth — from where he was forced to flee when the island's violent revolution broke out.

After co-founding the glam rock band Queen in the early 1970s in London, Mercury soon sang some of the greatest hits in pop music history, including "Bohemian Rhapsody" (1975), "We Will Rock You" (1977), "We Are the Champions" (1977), "Another One Bites the Dust" (1980), "Radio Ga Ga" and "I Want to Break Free" (both in 1984).

Queen sold out stadium gigs around the world in the 1970s and 80s, but front and center was Mercury with his inimitable, gender fluid persona and timeless sex appeal.

Rumors about Mercury's homosexuality circled for years. With the outbreak of the HIV/AIDS virus during the 1980s, tabloid newspapers started to question Mercury's health.

Rami Malek portraying Freddie Mercury in the 2018 film 'Bohemian Rhapsody', singing into a microphone and topless, wearing leather pants.
Rami Malek portraying Freddie Mercury in the 2018 film 'Bohemian Rhapsody'Image: Everett Collection/picture alliance

Nevertheless, while he never married, he once said that his relationship with Mary Austin, who he met in 1969, was like a union and he considered her to be "his wife." She allegedly inspired the Queen song "Love of My Life."

There are few details about when Mercury actually contracted HIV — nor about when he was officially diagnosed.

The deterioration of his health eventually prevented Mercury from going on tour and he passed away in 1991 at the age of 45. 

Immortalized in the 2018 biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody," Mercury's flamboyant legacy will continue to be celebrated in the London exhibition and auction.   


"Freddie Mercury: A World of his Own" runs from August 4 through early September 2023.


Edited by: Stuart Braun

DW Editor and reporter Louisa Schaefer smiling into the camera.
Louisa Schaefer Culture editor and reporter based in Cologne/Bonn, originally from the US
Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Filmszene | Elvis (2022): Austin Butler als Elvis Presley mit Gitarre auf der Bühne, im Publikum sitzen begeisterte weibliche Teenager.

Music biopics: When legends come alive

Music biopics: When legends come alive

Film biographies celebrate the lives of music idols past and present. From the Glenn Miller story to the new Elvis film, here's a selection of films about your favorite singers.
CultureJune 23, 202211 images
Sexuality researcher Magnus Hirschfeld in Berlin | right person in picture

How Berlin became 'home' to trans people

How Berlin became 'home' to trans people

Berlin is attracting LGBTQI people from all over the world, including many trans people. And it's not the first time: trans history was written here 100 years ago! Arts.21 takes a look at the story of transgender people in Berlin from then to now.
HistoryMarch 25, 202326:06 min
Freddie Mercury in 1984, man sings into microphone and gesticulates.

Queen release previously unheard song with Freddie Mercury

Queen release previously unheard song with Freddie Mercury

In 1991, Queen's charismatic singer Freddie Mercury died of AIDS-related complications. His bandmates have now released an old recording that never made it onto an album.
MusicNovember 18, 2022
Show more stories