 Wildfires: Fraser Island is just one UNESCO heritage site threatened by climate change

Environment

Wildfires: Fraser Island is just one UNESCO heritage site threatened by climate change

The fires that have devastated more than half of the rainforest on Australia's UN-protected Fraser Island are among many climate change-related factors threatening the world's most treasured natural assets.

Clouds of smoke from a fire sweep across a beach

On the small sandy paradise of Fraser Island, or K'gari, off the east coast of Australia, the indigenous Butchulla people have maintained the delicate ecosystem of the rainforest on the sand dunes with controlled fires — known as "cool burns" — for generations. 

But there was nothing controlled about the enormous bushfire that began spreading across the island more than seven weeks ago. Believed to have been started by a tourist campfire in October, the blaze reached its peak this weekend when it tore through the island's rainforest and forced many residents to evacuate their homes.

So far, the houses of the island's 200 residents have been spared the flames — but the same cannot be said of the natural landscape on the World Heritage-listed island. Over half the rainforest — 8,500 square kilometers (3,282 square miles) according to dpa news agency — has been destroyed by the fires.

The devastation comes at the beginning of Australia's wildfire period. Last year, in what became known as "Black Summer,” some of the most deadly and widespread fires the country has ever witnessed killed 1.25 billion animals according to conservation organization, World Wildlife Fund (WWF), burned houses to the ground and destroyed hundreds of thousands of square kilometers of bush.

An aerial photo of the fires on Fraser Island

On Fraser Island, the rainforest grows on sand dunes

Burnt trees on Fraser Island

The fire has left much of the rainforest destroyed

"Fire seasons are lengthening worldwide, and we know that in Australia our fire seasons are starting earlier and finishing later, with more dangerous fire days occurring earlier in the season than they have previously," Richard Thornton, CEO of the Melboure-based non-profit Bushfire and Natural Hazards Cooperative Research Center, told DW by email.

"Climate change plays a role in this — Australia is now one degree Celsius warmer compared to the long-term average, which means that the variability of 'normal' events sits on top of that," he added.

UN report blames climate change

The destruction of the island's natural heritage comes as a new UN-backed report names climate change as the top threat to natural World Heritage sites. Researchers found one third of sites on the UNESCO list are now threatened by global heating. 

The report — the World Heritage Outlook 3 — was authored by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), a government and civil society group that advises UNESCO, the UN's culture agency.

"Natural World Heritage sites are among the world's most precious places, and we owe it to future generations to protect them," Bruno Oberle, IUCN director general said in a statement.

"As the international community defines new objectives to conserve biodiversity, this report signals the urgency within which we must tackle environmental challenges together at a planetary scale."

Watch video 28:35

After the inferno - The battle to save australia's koalas

Among the threats to 83 of the 252 World Heritage Sites are shrinking glaciers, an increase in the incidence and ferocity of fires, floods and droughts and coral reef bleaching — an impact of ocean acidification, which is caused by high levels of CO2 emissions.

The Great Barrier Reef, which is situated near Fraser Island, was singled out as one of the sites most at risk. The world's largest tropical wetland, the Pantanal Conservation Area in Brazil, was badly damaged by extensive fires in 2019 and 2020, while the melting of the Kaskawulsh Glacier caused by rising temperatures in Canada's territory of Yukon has depleted fish populations in Kluane Lake. A lack of of glacial run-off means large swathes of the lake are drying up.

"The findings of the report point to a dire need for adequate resources to manage our irreplaceable natural areas," said Peter Shadie, Director of IUCN's World Heritage Program in a statement.

According to the study, which is the third following previous assessments in 2014 and 2017, 16 of the nature sites have deteriorated in the last three years. Only eight have improved. Over a third of sites were also assessed as being at risk: 30% were of "significant concern" and 7% are "critical." These include the Great Barrier Reef, the Tropical Rainforest Heritage of Sumatra in Indonesia and the Lake Turkana National Park in Kenya.

Fires burning in forest area

Fires devastated parts of Brazil's Pantanal wetlands earlier this year

A diver swims among bleached corals on the Great Barrier Reef

The Great Barrier Reef has lost around half its corals since the 1990s

'Our extremes are more extreme'

Among those sites with a more positive outlook are the Comoe National Park in Ivory Coast which Shadie identifies as an "inspiring example." After concentrated conservation efforts to counter the effects of climate change in the park, populations of chimpanzees, elephants and buffaloes are stable and rare bird populations are on the rise.

For Fraser Island, the opposite may be true. Though the report was published before the current fire started burning, the authors noted that an increase in fires posed the greatest threat to the sandy island.

"Changes in the plant communities (on Fraser Island) may be driven by future climate change and accelerated by the increase in fires," the IUCN report says. "It is felt that modern regimes driven by climate change will result in a decrease in native biodiversity with a possible increase in pyrogenic invasive plant species."

"Our extremes are more extreme — hotter and windier, and when it does rain, it rains more intensely," Australia bushfires expert Richard Thornton explained.

"It is extremely difficult to attribute any one bushfire, flood or cyclone to climate change," he added. "But climate change is changing our underlying weather conditions, and causing more severe weather," he added.

  • A diver behind a coral

    Doomsday tourism and climate change: Visiting natural wonders before they disappear

    Transient treasure

    Of the 2 million-odd people who visit the Great Barrier Reef annually, a 2016 survey found that 69 percent were coming to see the UNESCO World Heritage site "before it's too late." And no wonder. The IPCC says that even if we manage to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius, 99 percent of the world's coral will be wiped out. Tourists can hasten their demise by touching or polluting reefs.

  • Polar bears sniffing around a bus of tourists on the tundra

    Doomsday tourism and climate change: Visiting natural wonders before they disappear

    Bearly there

    And what's the carbon cost of flying to remote natural wonders under threat? A 2010 study found that the business of polar-bear safaris in Churchill, Canada, had an annual CO2 footprint of 20 megatons. Most visitors arrived by plane, and while 88 percent of them said humans were responsible for climate change, only 69 percent agreed that air travel was a contributing cause.

  • A big cliff of ice jutting out into the sea

    Doomsday tourism and climate change: Visiting natural wonders before they disappear

    Art of the apocalypse

    Along with the polar bear, one of the most iconic images of climate change must be the dramatic curves of an iceberg sculpted by the warming atmosphere. Gliding between the melting giants on a cruise ship is a haunting experience that tourists will pay huge sums for. In the early 1990s just 5,000 people visited Antarctica each year, compared to over 46,000 in 2018.

  • Elephants walking on the savanna. A snow-capped mountain in the background

    Doomsday tourism and climate change: Visiting natural wonders before they disappear

    Peak season

    You don't have to go to the poles to see vanishing ice. Kilimanjaro's snowy peaks are a striking sight above the equatorial savannah of the national park, which generates €44 million ($50 million) from tourism annually. Many visitors climb to the Furtwängler Glacier — where 85 percent of the ice has vanished over the last century. The rest is unlikely to survive much beyond mid-century.

  • A hiker in the mountains

    Doomsday tourism and climate change: Visiting natural wonders before they disappear

    King without a crown

    When Montana's Glacier National Park opened in 1910, it boasted over 100 of the ice features from which it took its name. Now, there are fewer than two dozen. So dramatic is their retreat, that the park has become a center of climate science research. Some 3 million hikers and holidaymakers also visit the "crown of the continent" each year, soaking in the dying days of its ice-capped glory.

  • An island in the sparkling blue sea

    Doomsday tourism and climate change: Visiting natural wonders before they disappear

    Paradise lost

    The Maldives are the archetypal tourist paradise: 1,200 coral islands with white beaches rising just 2.5 meters above the turquoise waters. In 2017, the president decided to build new airports and megaresorts to accommodate seven times as many tourists, and use the revenue to build new islands and relocate communities. He has since been voted out of office and faces corruption charges.

  • Tourists in a boat on the Everglades

    Doomsday tourism and climate change: Visiting natural wonders before they disappear

    Saltwater swamps

    It's not just islands that are going under as sea levels rise. Wetlands like Florida's Everglades are disappearing too. Over the last century, around half the Everglades have been drained and turned over to agriculture. Now, saltwater is seeping into what's left, making it the only critically endangered World Heritage site in the United States.

  • A lizard relaxing on a rock

    Doomsday tourism and climate change: Visiting natural wonders before they disappear

    Disturbing the peace

    The Galapagos will be forever associated with Darwin, who realized their unique wildlife had evolved over countless generations in isolation. Today, they are besieged by visitors and environmental changes are happening too fast for species to adapt. Ocean warming has left iconic creatures like the marine iguana starving, while UNESCO lists tourism among the greatest threats to the archipelago.

    Author: Ruby Russell


