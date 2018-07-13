 Franz Beckenbauer: Joachim Löw has tough decisions to make | National Team | DW | 19.07.2018

National Team

Franz Beckenbauer: Joachim Löw has tough decisions to make

Franz Beckenbauer has become the latest to weigh in on the disaster that was Germany's tournament in Russia. He suggested that national team coach Joachim Löw needed to part ways with some of his veteran players.

DFB Bundestag Joachim Löw und Franz Beckenbauer (picture-alliance/nordphoto)

In comments published in this Thursday's edition of the Bild newspaper, Franz Beckenbauer (pictured above, left) gave Germany coach Joachim Löw (above, right) a vote of confidence, despite the national team's failure to advance beyond the group stage at the World Cup in Russia.

Beckenbauer, 72, who coached Germany to a World Cup title in 1990, said that while the German football association (DFB) had made the right decision in sticking with Löw, now the head coach had some tough decisions to make, including in terms of personnel.

"Löw will have to change some things after experienced players failed to deliver for him," Beckenbauer said, referring to Germany's disappointing World Cup. "Gratitude is not his friend."

'It's on the players'

Beckenbauer, who also captained West Germany to a World Cup in 1974, said that the main problem in Russia was the attitude of the players Löw had selected.

"You can't approach a World Cup like that," he said. "Football is above all about running. There was no willingness to do this. The national team actually did the opposite to what Löw had asked of them.

Löw, Bierhoff hold talks

Beckenbauer's comments came as Löw and his assistants met with general manager Oliver Bierhoff at the German football association's (DFB) headquarters to discuss future of the national team. Bierhoff, Löw, as well as his assistants, Marcus Sorg and Thomas Schneider, opened discussions on Wednesday to start plotting a course for a more successful future for the Nationalmannschaft. Neither Löw nor Bierhoff are expected to comment on the outcome of their talks until Friday at the earliest.

'Biggest crisis in memory'

Meanwhile, a regional functionary told breakfast television on Thursday that the mood at the grass-roots level of German football couldn't be much gloomier.

"The atmosphere is terrible," said Hermann Winkler, the president of the football association of the eastern state of Saxony (SFV). He told public broadcaster ZDF that a split had emerged between the fans and an "aloof, even arrogant" national team.

"We are in crisis," he said. "It's the biggest that I can remember at the DFB."

pfd/ (dpa, SID, ZDF)

  • Fußball WM 2018 Bundestrainer Joachim Löw (Getty Images/A. Hassenstein)

    The highs and lows of Joachim Löw's coaching career

    The clock isn't ticking

    After Germany's early exit from the World Cup in Russia, many thought that the clock was ticking on Joachim Löw's tenure as coach of the German national team. However, his contract runs through to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the 58-year-old has now said he intends to fulfill it – with the full support of the German football association (DFB).

  • Jogi Löw VfB Stuttgart 1980/1981 (picture alliance/dpa)

    The highs and lows of Joachim Löw's coaching career

    Unspectacular playing career

    Joachim Löw's career as a player was anything but spectacular. In his 52 Bundesliga matches as a striker for Stuttgart, Eintracht Frankfurt and Karlsruhe, the native of southwestern Germany found the back of the net just seven times. Much of his time as a player was spent at then-second division side Freiburg.

  • Joachim und Löw und Thomas Schneider (imago sportfotodienst)

    The highs and lows of Joachim Löw's coaching career

    A switch to coaching

    Even before he hung up his boots, Joachim Löw turned his hand to coaching, first as a youth coach at Swiss outfit FC Winterthur, were he was still playing in 1994. In 1995 he broke into the Bundesliga as co-coach at his former club Stuttgart, before being named head coach a year later. Here he is seen speaking to Thomas Schneider, who would later become his assistant with the national team.

  • Trainer Joachim Löw Fenerbahce Istanbul (Imago)

    The highs and lows of Joachim Löw's coaching career

    Turkish tenure

    Despite winning the German Cup with Stuttgart in 1997, Löw was let go by the Swabians. In the summer of 1998 he took a job with Istanbul side Fenerbahce, who he led to a third-place finish. Still, he would only last a year at the club.

  • Fußball: Joachim Löw bei Austria Wien (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The highs and lows of Joachim Löw's coaching career

    First-place firing

    After spells at Karlsruhe, Adanaspor and Innsbruck, Löw moved on to Austria Vienna, in the summer of 2003. This too would turn out to be a short interlude, as he was sacked in March, despite the club occupying first place in the table. Without him, Austria would finish second in the league by a single point.

  • World Cup 2014 - Klinsmann und Löw (picture-alliance/dpa/Hannibal)

    The highs and lows of Joachim Löw's coaching career

    The Jogi and Jürgen show

    After Rudi Völler resigned as coach of the German national team, another former Germany striker, Jürgen Klinsmann, took over. One of Klinsmann's first moves as Germany coach was to appoint Löw as his assistant.

  • WM 2006 - Feier am Brandenburger Tor (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The highs and lows of Joachim Löw's coaching career

    Summer fairy tale

    Klinsmann and Löw led Germany into the 2006 World Cup on home soil, where they lost to Italy in the semifinals. The "home" World Cup created a great atmosphere all over Germany, where public viewing of games first took place on a large scale. Here Klinsmann and Löw are flanked by goalkeeping coach Andreas Köpke and manager Oliver Bierhoff at a post-tournament event in Berlin.

  • Fußball-EM 2008 | Bundestrainer Joachim Löw (picture-alliance/Sven Simon)

    The highs and lows of Joachim Löw's coaching career

    Euro final defeat

    After succeeding Klinsmann as head coach, Löw's first major tournament in charge was Euro 2008. He led Germany to the final in Vienna, but they were defeated 1-0 by Spain.

  • Fußball Deutschland Nationalmannschaft Jogi Löw Mesut Özil (Stephane de Sakutin/AFP/Getty Images)

    The highs and lows of Joachim Löw's coaching career

    Spain again...

    At his first World Cup as head coach, Joachim Löw's young squad cruised by England (4-1) in the round of 16 and crushed Argentina (4-0) in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, though, Germany ran into the more experienced Spanish side, who prevailed 1-0. Here Löw is seen congratulating a young Mesut Özil during the England match.

  • EURO 2012 - Deutschland - Italien - Joachim Löw (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The highs and lows of Joachim Löw's coaching career

    No laughing matter

    Joachim Löw's men got out to a perfect start to Euro 2012 in Poland and Ukraine, winning all three of their group-stage matches, before beating Greece 4-2 in their quarterfinal: It was Germany's 15th consecutive win, setting a new world record. However, there would be no happy ending, as Germany fell 2-1 to bogey side, Italy.

  • WM - Manuel Neuer, Miroslav Klose, Kevin Großkreutz, Lukas Podolski, Thomas Mueller und Bundestrainer Joachim Löw (picture-alliance/dpa/A.Gebert)

    The highs and lows of Joachim Löw's coaching career

    World Cup champions

    It all came together for Löw in 2014. Germany beat Portugal and the US, while drawing with Ghana to progress from the group stage. They needed extra time to beat Algeria in the round of 16 and struggled past France 1-0. But they crushed hosts Brazil 7-1. The final, against Argentina, also went to extra time, before Mario Götze scored the winner to give Germany a 1-0 win - and the World Cup.

  • UEFA EURO 2016 - Halbfinale | Frankreich vs. Deutschland - Joachim Löw (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Weiken)

    The highs and lows of Joachim Löw's coaching career

    Down to earth in France

    Löw's next major tournament was Euro 2016, just next door in France. Germany advanced to the knockout stage with two wins and a draw before beating Slovakia and Italy to set up a semifinal showdown against the hosts in Marseille. Germany came up short though, falling 2-0 to France.

  • Russland Fußball UEFA Cup (picture-alliance/M.Meissner)

    The highs and lows of Joachim Löw's coaching career

    A minor title

    Germany won their first Confederations Cup under Joachim Löw in 2017. It was far from Germany's best side that turned out in Russia, with Löw choosing to rest several first-string players in ancipation of the World Cup 12 months later. Germany beat Chile 1-0 in the final thanks to a goal from Lars Stindl in the 20th minute. Germany's future looked very bright indeed.

  • Joachim Löw Trainer in Deutschland Vorrunde Gruppe F... (picture-alliance/S.Matzke)

    The highs and lows of Joachim Löw's coaching career

    What a difference a year makes

    With a full-strength squad, Germany were regarded as one of the favorites heading into the 2018 World Cup in Russia. But they looked a shadow of their former selves as they lost their opening match against Mexico. They needed an injury-time winner to get past Sweden, before throwing it all away against South Korea, losing 2-0 and finishing bottom of their group. However, Löw remains at the helm.

    Author: Chuck Penfold


