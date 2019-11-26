 Frankfurt Women′s Film Days celebrates ′HerStory′ in the cinema | Film | DW | 26.11.2019

Film

Frankfurt Women's Film Days celebrates 'HerStory' in the cinema

What can we learn about female perspectives from past and current cinema? The second edition of "Remake. Frankfurt Women's Film Days" offers answers with a comprehensive retrospective of films that celebrate women.

God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunya (jip film und verleih gbr)

The film God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunya by Macedonian director Teona Strugar Mitevska depicts the everyday life of a woman whose perspective suddenly changes on her way home from a failed job interview. Instead of accepting this latest rejection, the young Petrunya decides to jump into a cold river.

Entering male territory

Petrunya is not alone in the water. It's the Orthodox feast of Epiphany and, as part of a Macedonian religious custom, dozens of men dive in as well, all competing to fetch a cross thrown into the water by a priest.

Petrunya spontaneously joins the men-only competition. And she is the one who retrieves the cross from the river, as well as another unexpected item (see picture above). The men are offended.

Read more: What a history-making Oscar nomination reveals about gender equality in Hollywood

Film still 'God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunya' (jip film & verleih)

In 'God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunya,' a woman beats the men to the coveted cross

Now released in theaters across the world, Mitevska's award-winning film had an impressive festival run, including at the Berlinale earlier this year.

God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunya is also screening at the 2019 "Remake. Frankfurt Women's Film Days" festival since it embodies this year's festival motto: "Viewing history. HerStory in the cinema."

The slogan encompasses themes such as women in the working world, women in religion and society, or films as history written from a women's perspective. The connecting thread is the idea of cinema as a means to express gender equality.

Movies reflect specific female experiences

Do women have a different perspective on history? "Absolutely," Karola Gramann, one the three curators of the festival, told DW. "Our statements, whether in film or literature, are based on our personal experiences — and the experiences of men and women in our society and in almost all societies are different."

Another major ongoing issue in the film industry in recent years is the fact that "gender equality is lacking," added the curator.

Through official film history, predominantly written by men, the history of women "has not been not been portrayed — or only as dependent on the historiography of men," Gramann also pointed out.

Some changes were, however, noticeable in past decades. 

"In the 1970s, when a new feminist movement emerged, there was also a breakthrough in feminist historiography," she said. This allowed "a focus on issues that had previously received little attention."

Read more: We need men to talk about periods: Oscar winner Guneet Monga

Thinking about emancipation

Female perspectives on privacy and the body are two specific examples noted by Gramann, who cites a pioneering work by Belgian director Chantal Akerman, Jeanne Dielman, 23, Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles. Described upon release by The New York Times as the "first masterpiece of the feminine in the history of cinema," the 1975 film offered an unusual look into a single mother's routine of cooking, cleaning — and sex work.

Film still Jeanne Dielman (picture-alliance/Collection Christophel/Paradise films/Unite trois)

'Jeanne Dielman' has become a cult classic

Also screening in Frankfurt is Riddles of Sphinx (1977), a film by Laura Mulvey and Peter Wollen that offers a further exploration of domestic life, motherhood and sexuality in an experimental form. 

"When we think about emancipation, it has to be about sharing experiences and developing perspectives from there," said Gramann, adding that this is only possible "when women get to express their viewpoint in and about history."

Films by women are different, they tell their stories and history differently, she said. Instead of centering on "big figures," these films often focus on "completely ordinary women." 

But despite the efforts of feminist avant-garde filmmakers of the 1970s, gender inequality in the film industry remains a concern. 

Film still 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' (Imago Images/Prod.DB)

Sciamma's 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' won the Best Screenplay Award at the Cannes film festival

There are of course exceptions, including Celine Sciamma's feminist period drama, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, now in cinemas in Germany. "When women grab the camera, you can expect to see something different," wrote Verena Lueken in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung about Sciamma's film that won the Queer Palm at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. 

Silent origins of female liberation

Men too have directed films with powerful feminine perspectives. The Frankfurt festival is showing, for example, Maurice Elvey's rare silent film from 1927, Hindle Wakes: "A very interesting example about emancipation and women's right to vote and the consequences," said Gramann of the classic.

Filmstill Hindle Wakes (courtesy of Park Circus ITV Studios)

Women in a British textile industry: 'Hindle Wakes'

The festival had also screened the British film last year in reaction to the #MeToo wave unleashed by the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse allegations. Hindle Wakes also directly deals with women's sexual self-determination.

This year, the film, which portrays "astonishing female impetus" according to Gramann, features new music by Dutch female composer and pianist, Maud Nelissen.

"Remake. Frankfurt Women's Film Days" runs November 26 to December 1.

  • Film still WONDER WOMAN, Gal Gadot (picture alliance/AP Photo/Warner Bros./C. Enos)

    KINO favorites: 7 great movies directed by women

    7: Wonder Woman

    In 2017, Israeli actress Gal Gadot became an international star through her role in the blockbuster "Wonder Woman." It was the first American studio superhero movie directed by a female filmmaker. That paid off. The film broke box office records and Patty Jenkins became one of the most successful directors in film history.

  • Film still Suffragette (Concorde Filmverleih GmbH)

    KINO favorites: 7 great movies directed by women

    6: Suffragette

    Germany is celebrating the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage in 2018. Many female activists, especially in Britain, took to the streets to improve women's rights. Their protests sometimes led to bloody clashes. The film "Suffragette" (2015), directed by Sarah Gavron, tells their story. In the UK, women obtained the same voting rights as men in 1928.

  • Film Mustang (Weltkino)

    KINO favorites: 7 great movies directed by women

    5: Mustang

    The oppression of five sisters in a male-dominated world is the topic of the international co-production "Mustang" by Kurdish-French director Deniz Gamze Ergüven. The sisters fight against patriarchal structures in a remote Turkish village. The free-roaming mustang horse becomes a symbol for the young women's rebellion. An award-winning film.

  • Film still from Bend It Like Beckham (picture-alliance/dpa)

    KINO favorites: 7 great movies directed by women

    4: Bend It Like Beckham

    The British film "Bend It Like Beckham" was a surprise hit in 2002. Kenya-born English director Gurinder Chadha, whose parents have Indian roots, told the story of a young talented football player (Keira Knightley) who manages to make it to the top of her soccer league in London, despite the restrictions of her conservative Punjabi Sikh family. A highly enjoyable multicultural comedy.

  • Film still from Hannah Arendt (picture-alliance/dpa/Heimatfilm/NFP)

    KINO favorites: 7 great movies directed by women

    3: Hannah Arendt

    How do you transmit the ideas of a philosopher in film? The German film director Margarethe von Trotta achieved this feat in 2012, with Barbara Sukowa starring in the title role of "Hannah Arendt." The filmmaker had already brought the story of other important historical women to the silver screen: Hildegard von Bingen and Rosa Luxemburg, as well as many unknown heroines of everyday life.

  • Film still Rafiki (Edition Salzgeber)

    KINO favorites: 7 great movies directed by women

    2: Rafiki

    The love story of two women is the subject of the film "Rafiki" by Kenyan director Wanuri Kahiu. The work was invited to the film festival in Cannes, but also created a scandal in Kahiu's home country, where homosexuality is forbidden. Authorities banned it "due to its homosexual theme and clear intent to promote lesbianism in Kenya contrary to the law."

  • Film still The Piano (picture alliance/kpa)

    KINO favorites: 7 great movies directed by women

    1: The Piano

    A gripping movie told with beautiful images, "The Piano" enchanted the world in 1993. The story of the mute piano player Ada McGrath (Holly Hunter) won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. New Zealand director Jane Campion became the first — and so far only — woman to win the prestigious award. The film also picked up three Academy Awards.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (eg)


Books

Ahmet Altan (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

Jailed Turkish writer Ahmet Altan wins Scholl literary prize

Despite his imprisonment, Turkish author and journalist Ahmet Altan continues to speak his mind. His tireless critiques of Turkey's Kurdish policy and the Armenian Genocide have earned him the Geschwister-Scholl Prize.  

Music

Graffiti by Bahia Shehab (DW/B. Shehab)

A New Divan: Cultural dialogue between East and West 200 years after Goethe

In his "West-Eastern Divan" published 200 years ago, Goethe promoted the idea of cultural proximity between Orient and Occident. The festival "A New Divan" in Berlin aimed at revisiting his idea.  

Arts.21

Opening Starmus Festival V (picture-alliance/Keystone/E. Leanza)

A festival of stars

The Starmus Festival has seen greats such as Hans Zimmer, Brian May, Neil Armstrong and Stephen Hawking. This global festival of science communication and art is taking place in Zurich for the fifth time this year. The star of 2019 is the moon.  

Digital Culture

Screenshot Videospiel No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

How cloud gaming is changing the scene

Technological advances and digital games have always influenced each other, with new genres coming and going all the time. Cloud gaming, a streaming service, is the latest development.  

Lifestyle

Tesla Cybertruck (picture-alliance/ZUMA Wire/Tesla)

'Cars' exhibition: Eccentric design before Tesla's Cybertruck

If Elon Musk's electric Cybertruck embodies automotive innovation, how has car design grown up over the past century? A new exhibition, "Cars: Accelerating the Modern World," takes visitors for a spin to find out.  

