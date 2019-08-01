Frankfurt train station shut after bank robbery

Frankfurt police arrested three people on Friday after they allegedly tried to rob a bank near the city's central train station.

All trains were halted as a result of the police activity, but regular services later resumed, train operator Deutsche Bahn said.

In a series of tweets, police said that officers had been deployed in a street near the station and urged the public to avoid the area.

The incident occurred after one of the bank's locker alarms was triggered. The perpetrators fled the scene, and a police officer fired one shot in the ensuing chase.

Witnesses said they saw police pinning a man to the ground and that special police had been involved in the operation.

Frankfurt's central train station is one of the busiest in Germany. Last week, a man pushed a mother and her eight-year-old son onto an oncoming train, killing the boy.

jcg/amp (dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.