Disruptions at Frankfurt Airport after WWII bomb discovered

A phosphorus bomb dating back to the Second World War was found by construction workers on the airport's grounds, according to police.

The operator of Frankfurt Airport has warned that flights may be disrupted following the discovery of a World War II bomb.

Authorities cited by Germany's dpa news agency said a highway was closed and four runways could not be used ahead of a controlled detonation planned for Friday evening.

Airport operator Fraport said on X, formerly Twitter, that the disruptions were expected to last until 9 p.m. local time (1900 UTC/GMT).

"Check flight status before traveling to the airport and allow extra time for your journey. We also recommend you check in as early as possible for your flight," the post on X said.

