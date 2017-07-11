Frankfurt Airport: Terminal reopens after police operation

Authorities allowed staff and passengers back into Frankfurt Airport's Terminal 1 and the airport's regional train station on Saturday following an investigation into an abandoned piece of luggage that was later deemed harmless. Local media reported that two people were taken into custody and questioned by police.

Police had blocked access to parts of Frankfurt Airport on Saturday, shutting down Terminal 1 and the regional train station.

"Due to an ongoing police operation, parts of Terminal 1, the regional train station and the crossing to the long-distance train station are currently closed at Frankfurt Airport. Passengers are asked to follow the instructions of the security staff on site," the airport tweeted.

"As a result, there may be delays in the operation. Passengers are therefore asked to check the flight status in advance on the airlines' websites."

Calling the incident at the airport a "bomb threat," the daily Frankfurter Allgemeine reported that authorities took two people into custody and were searching for a third suspect.

