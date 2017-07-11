Frankfurt Airport: Police operation blocks Terminal 1

Police blocked access to parts of Frankfurt Airport on Saturday, shutting down Terminal 1 and the airport's regional train station.

"Due to an ongoing police operation, parts of Terminal 1, the regional train station and the crossing to the long-distance train station are currently closed at Frankfurt Airport. Passengers are asked to follow the instructions of the security staff on site," the airport tweeted.

"As a result, there may be delays in the operation. Passengers are therefore asked to check the flight status in advance on the airlines' websites."

The operation was launched in connection with an abandoned piece of luggage found to be harmless. Federal and state police are still investigating, according to Frankfurt Airport Police.

Calling the incident at the airport a "bomb threat," the daily Frankfurter Allgemeine reported that authorities took two people into custody and were searching for a third suspect.

"Due to police measures, the regional train station at Frankfurt Airport is currently closed. Trains are currently not diverted via long-distance train stations," the police department tweeted.

More to come at dw.com

lc/sms