Frankfurt airport: Climate activists stop scores of flights

A protest at Germany's largest airport against fossil fuels resulted in the cancellation of more than 100 flights. The Last Generation direct action group has promised a full week of protests.

The Last Generation climate group staged a protest at Frankfurt airport early on Thursday, causing the suspension of flights.

"The continued extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal is a threat to our existence," the group wrote.

Airport officials issued a statement Thursday morning on social media site X saying: "Due to an ongoing demonstration at the airport flights are currently suspended. Passengers are asked not to go to the airport for the time being. Instead, it is recommended to check the status of your flight before traveling to the airport and allow extra time for your journey."

Later on Thursday, the airport said flights were "gradually resuming," but urged travelers to check with their airline before arriving.

Frankfurt Airport halts flights after climate protest To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

DW's Daniel Koop reported "massive" lines and delays at the busy hub as traffic got back underway.

Police at the airport said eight climate activists had been detained. At least 140 flights were canceled due to the protest, with the airport saying further cancellations and delays could be expected.

German politicians demand better protection

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, whose ministry is seeking to punish unauthorized airfield trespass with up to two years imprisonment, criticized the blockades as "dangerous, dumb and criminal."

She also blamed airport operators for not better securing their sites.

"Airport operators must do more to protect their facilities, and we are in close contact with the firms on this," she said.

However, conservative Christian Democrat lawmaker Alexander Throm said the government itself needed to fund concrete measures to protect critical infrastructure.

"I find it incomprehensible that, even with the current security situation, it is possible to penetrate the security area of ​​large airports within a few minutes," said Throm.

Activists promise wave of protests

The protest came a day after Last Generation members blocked Cologne/Bonn airport. A Cologne/Bonn spokesperson said that the activists were arrested for trespassing after gluing themselves to the runway.

The group had promised multiple demonstrations throughout the week, also breaching a fence at Norway's Oslo airport on Wednesday before being apprehended. They declined to comment on whether they would target the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

Climate activists bring Frankfurt airport to a standstill To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Last Generation was formed in 2021, the name is a nod to the activists considering themselves the last generation before the Earth reaches the tipping point and collapses in a climate breakdown. In Germany, their protests have mainly focused on blocking roads and runways in an effort to affect transport policy.

Last month, experts warned that Germany is almost certain to miss its 2030 climate goals to cut 65% of emissions.

es/rmt (dpa, Reuters)