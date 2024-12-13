Francois Bayrou takes over as French Prime Minister

PoliticsFranceFrancois Bayrou takes over as French Prime MinisterTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsFranceDavid Shaw12/13/2024December 13, 2024France's new prime minister, Francois Bayrou, has vowed to tackle the country's political paralysis. His predecessor, Michel Barnier, was ousted by parliament in a historic no-confidence vote, after trying to force through the 2025 budget. https://p.dw.com/p/4o8WrAdvertisement