Francesco Molinari wins British Open

Golfer Francesco Molinari became the first Italian major champion on Sunday, winning the British Open in Carnoustie, Scotland. The 35-year-old from Turin claimed his victory by firing a two-under-par 69. Molinari, playing in his 36th major, earned a top spot in world golf by finishing with an eight-under total of 276.

The Italian golfer played alongside former world No. 1 Tiger Woods in the final round. Woods seemed closer than ever to ending his decade-long victory drought in the majors midway through the round.

The American had topped the leaderboard, but a double-bogey at the 11th hole and another dropped stroke at the following hole ended his prospects for a comeback.

"The way Francesco played today was beautiful," said Woods, a 14-time major winner, of the new champion.

Golfers Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele all finished within two shots of the Italian, in a finale that was marked by strong winds and with the lead changing hands at various points during the game.

Molinari: 'what a week'

Molinari hugged his caddie in celebration, after a 5-foot birdie putt at the 18th hole sealed his victory. The British Open marks Molinari's third win in five starts, and he also ended as runner-up in the other two tournaments.

Receiving the tournament trophy, the Claret Jug, Molinari said that it would take a while for him to truly grasp the enormity of his achievement.

"What a week!" Molinari said. "Obviously it's incredible to stand here. I've got a massive team behind me; each one of them has been a massive part of the journey to get to this point," the golfer added.

"Playing with Tiger made it even more special. I couldn't have written it any better," Molinari said.

