 France′s regional vote recasts 2022 election battle | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 28.06.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Europe

France's regional vote recasts 2022 election battle

Political analysts expected France's regional elections to reflect the outlook for next year's presidential vote: a duel between President Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. Instead, they've created confusion.

Watch video 03:41

Lisa Louis reports from Paris

The elections in France's 18 administrative regions, five of which are overseas territories, were supposed to be a boost for far-right candidate Marine Le Pen's campaign in the 2022 presidential election.

Polls ahead of the first round of voting on June 20 were showing Le Pen's National Rally (RN) party ahead in the first ballot in six regions, and with a good chance to win the following week's runoff vote in two of them.

Winning the presidency of a regional council would have been a first for the party and an occasion to show it can govern — not just in cities, but regions with budgets of several billions of euros and responsibilities that include transport, education, economic development and regional planning.

"There are dynamics around the National Rally which allow us to say that more and more of the French agree with our proposals," Le Pen told news channel CNews in early June.

But her high hopes were dashed. Only one of the RN's candidates — Thierry Mariani in the southern region of Provence-Alpes-Cote-d'Azur — made it into the second round of voting on Sunday. And lost.

Is Le Pen's bad result down to voter apathy?

Reacting to the results on Sunday, Le Pen blamed a record abstention rate of roughly 65% — and the governing party of President Emmanuel Macron. "I'd like to thank all those who have turned out to vote, although everything pushed them to abstain," she said in front of TV cameras, referring to a "disastrous and erratic" election organization, voter disenchantment with Macron's policies and France's "never-ending [COVID] lockdown."

"The presidential elections appear more than ever as the election to change politics and I invite all French people to, from tomorrow on, construct together with me the alternative that France needs," she added, seemingly unabated.

Watch video 03:02

French jobless youth forgotten by EU

But Vincent Tiberj, professor for electoral sociology at Sciences Po Bordeaux University, said putting Le Pen's defeat purely down to abstention would be too easy.

"Yes, a high share of her voters didn't turn out — but [it was the same with] supporters of the other parties," he told DW. "What's more, the election campaign was very much focused on Le Pen's core topics: immigration, insecurity, Islam — and yet, her party didn't win."

Warning shot for Macron

Tiberj added that the fact that polls had predicted a different result put a question mark over their accuracy in general. "Should we now also be more prudent with the surveys that predict Le Pen will be facing President Emmanuel Macron in the runoff vote in next year's presidential election?"

His note of caution is also addressed to Macron, whose Republic on the Move party party (LREM) didn't even make it into the second round in some of the regions. The poor showing for Macron's party led satirical weekly Canard Enchaine to joke on its front page last week that it had become "Republic on the Margins."

The president, who surged to power in 2017 with his brand-new party, had hoped for another strong outcome and even sent several of his ministers into the election fight.

"The result is a warning shot to his party, which still depends mainly on him as a person and doesn't have a strong foothold in the territories," said Tiberj. "His supporters are clearly volatile and willing to vote for other parties."

Meanwhile, it was a good election night for what Macron likes to call, dismissively, "the parties of the old world."

The Socialists managed to maintain all of their five regions in mainland France, and the center-right Republicans won back all but one of theirs.

"So maybe these parties are not as dead as people were saying after Macron swept to power in the 2017 presidential elections," said Gilles Ivaldi, a Nice-based research fellow for politics at France's National Center for Scientific Research.

Vote for stability in the times of uncertainty

Ivaldi ascribes Sunday's results at least partly to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"It seems voters wanted to go with people they knew in the times of uncertainty — instead of testing an extreme candidate such as Le Pen or the far-left Jean-Luc Melenchon," he explained. "Such a vote for stability could happen again and benefit traditional parties, if the [COVID] crisis were still ongoing next year."

Still, the road ahead is far from clear for the traditional parties, he emphasized. "The Republicans would have to agree on one candidate — out of several competing leaders. And the Left would need to join forces, as the Socialists are no longer strong enough to win on their own. But forming alliances has never been the Left's forte."

Political cards have been reshuffled

In any case, Sunday's outcome has changed the game for 2022, thinks Bruno Cautres from Paris-based Center for Political Research at Science Po.

"It contradicts the narrative that the far right is on an unstoppable ascent and shows that candidates from the Republican party can win without partnering with LREM," he told DW.

"What's more, the Socialists did manage to form some alliances with other left-wing parties," he said. "All this will definitely have an impact on the upcoming election campaign."

And there is one other key moment of Sunday's results, said Philippe Marliere, a French-born professor for French and European politics at University College London: the abstention rate, the highest ever in any French election.

"This just shows how disenchanted the French are with our political system and that they don't feel represented by their politicians anymore," he said.

That's something parties will have to address, no matter which one wins next year's presidential election.

  • A yellow vest demonstrator has a picture of Macron on it with the word, 'dictator' under his face (Reuters/C. Platiau)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    Mad at Macron

    Since his election in May 2016, French President Emmanuel Macron's popularity has fallen steadily thanks to unpopular financial policies, such as ending a wealth tax, and his public manner, which many see as aloof and arrogant. But it was his planned fuel-tax hike, an environmental measure, that really kicked things off. An online video saying Macron is "hounding drivers" goes viral in October.

  • Police confront yellow vest protesters in Antibes, France (Reuters/E. Gaillard)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    Nationwide protests

    Online outrage is soon transferred to France's streets as more than 290,000 demonstrators don the high-visibility vests that drivers are required by law to keep in their cars. They block roads nationwide. The protests, coordinated via social media, have no structural organization, lack visible leadership and disavow union or party ties. At least one person is killed and more than 150 are arrested.

  • A yellow-vest protester holds up a flare on the Champs-Elysees (Reuters/B. Tessier)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    Clashes and destruction

    The Macron government says it won't back down, and further protests are scheduled. On November 24, some 100,000 people protest nationwide, with 8,000 in Paris, where violence and destruction breaks out. Police clash with protesters on the Champs-Elysees (above), using water canon and tear gas. Over €1 million ($1.1 million) in damage is reported.

  • Macron presses his lips together and looks down as he stands next to a guard (Getty Images/AFP/B. Guay)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    Cracking under pressure

    The "yellow vest" protests are a massive problem for Macron. He initially refuses to budge on the fuel tax, then proposes adjustment in case of rising oil costs. Not satisfied, protesters hit French streets again on December 1, with violence and vandalism erupting in Paris. Macron calls a crisis meeting the next day and on December 5, amid threats of more protests, Macron ditches the fuel tax.

  • A man in a gas mask with a french flag stands in front of burning debris in Paris (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Mattiale Pictorium)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    Paris on lockdown

    Macron, however, refuses to reinstitute the wealth tax and dismisses protesters' calls for his resignation. The "yellow vests" defy easy categorization, as protesters include both far-left and far-right supporters who opposed Macron's presidency bid. On December 8, nationwide violent protests take place again. Armored vehicles roll down Paris streets as much of the city goes on lockdown.

  • Macron sits at an elaborate desk and holds out his hands as he gives a televised address (Reuters/L. Marin)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    Speech to the nation

    On December 10, Macron responds to the 4-week-old protests with a televised speech to the nation from the Elysee Palace. More than 21 million viewers tune in as Macron strikes a conciliatory tone, saying he accepts his "share of responsibility" for the crisis. He introduces new financial measures, including a minimum-wage hike, tax-free overtime pay and tax exemptions for low-income retirees.

  • Two protesters in yellow vests cling to one another and cry out as police stand in the background (Reuters/Y. Herman)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    Neighboring discontent

    In the meantime, the "yellow vest" protests jump beyond France's borders to other countries. In Belgium, demonstrators expressed anger over high taxes and food prices, as well as low wages and pensions. Anti-riot police responded with water cannon after protesters threw rocks at the prime minister's office. In Germany, protesters also turned out in Berlin and Munich.

  • Protesters in yellow vests stand in front of the Arc d'Triomphe (Reuters/C. Hartmann)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    NYE calm

    Protesters in France continue into late December, though turnout numbers fall. That doesn't discourage unofficial but high-profile protest leaders, who use social media to encourage continued demonstrations. On New Year's Eve, many revelers wear yellow vests as they take part in peaceful, "festive" gatherings in Paris.

  • A protester jumps on a car in Paris (Reuters/G. Fuentes)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    No end in 2019

    Any hopes for calm in the new year were quickly dashed when on January 5 a fresh round of nationwide protests saw some 50,000 take part, an increase in turnout after the holiday lull but less than initial December gatherings. In Paris, some protesters clashed with police, setting fire to motorcycles and storming government buildings. Macron condemned the violence, saying, "Justice will be done."

  • Yellow Vest women protesters during a demonstration of the 'Yellow Vests Women' in Paris

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    'Reclaiming' yellow vest protests

    Several hundred women wearing yellow vests marched through Paris on January 6 in an effort to restore a peaceful image to the "yellow vest" protests. At one point during the march, the women protesters fell to their knees in a minute of silence for the 10 people killed and many others injured since the start of the movement.

  • Macron speaks at the first 'great national debate' meeting in Grand Bourgtheroulde (Getty Images/AFP/L. Marin)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    'Grand debate'

    In response to the "yellow vest" protests, Macron launched a series of town hall discussions where he said he would hear the concerns of the French. His first was on January 15 in the northern town of Grand Bourgtheroulde, where around 600 mayors from the Normandy region gathered to raise complaints from their constituents.

  • French Yellow Vest activist Jerome Rodrigues (Reuters/P. Wojazer)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    Rubber bullets do damage, too

    Prominent activist Jerome Rodrigues was injured in a confrontation on January 26. Rodrigues said he was hit in the eye by a police rubber bullet, an anti-riot weapon that has become highly controversial in France. The incident led to public outrage and was one of many severe injuries that protest groups blamed on the rubber bullets.

  • A French police officer during a yellow vest protest (Getty Images/AFP/G. Souvant)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    Court rules rubber bullets fair game

    Following numerous injuries and outcry from the left-wing CGT trade union and the French Human Rights League, top French legal authority Council of State (Conseil d'Etat) refused on February 1 ban police from using the "sub-lethal" Defense Ball Launchers (LBDs) . The court said the risk of violence at the demonstrations made it "necessary to allow security forces to use these weapons."


DW recommends

France could ease path to parenthood for single and lesbian women

France is poised to lift tight restrictions on medically assisted reproduction, making it easier for thousands of single and lesbian women who until how have faced an uphill battle to have children.  

Yellow vests: Unrest returns to the streets of Paris

Violence has returned to the streets of France, with yellow vest protesters seeking to breathe fresh life into their movement. While some demonstrators rallied peacefully, others clashed with police and looted stores.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Lisa Louis reports from Paris  

Advertisement