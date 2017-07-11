The reconstruction of Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral is finally ready to begin following two years of efforts to save the remaining parts of the iconic structure after it was damaged in a 2019 fire.

The state reconstruction agency leading the work announced on Saturday that rebuilding will be able to start this winter, adding the goal to reopen the medieval cathedral for worshippers is still set for 2024 — the year France hosts the Summer Olympic Games.

The cathedral will be restored to its previous design, including the 96-meter (315-feet) spire, for which 1,000 oak trees have already been felled.

Oak trees and lead for Notre Dame Cathedral in flames At 6:20 p.m. on April 15, 2019, a smoke alarm sounded in Paris, in its world-famous Notre Dame Cathedral. But the source of the fire could not be detected, which is why only a second alarm led to the evacuation of the church. Shortly afterwards, the ridge turret and the roof truss were engulfed in flames. The fire's cause remains unknown, but a short circuit or a discarded cigarette was suspected.

Oak trees and lead for Notre Dame A defiant promise French President Emmanuel Macron announced almost defiantly that Notre Dame would be restored within five years, and "more beautiful than ever before." Experts meanwhile presume, also due to the pandemic, that it will take considerably longer until the restoration is complete. In addition to the damage to the building framework, the interior and the organ must also be restored.

Oak trees and lead for Notre Dame Saturated with water Two hundred tons of building material fell into the nave of the Gothic building as a result of the fire. For a long time, it was unclear whether the ceiling vault was in danger of collapsing, as the extinguishing of the fire saturated it with water. The cathedral in the east of the city was built from 1163 to 1345; the wooden tower was added in the mid-19th century.

Oak trees and lead for Notre Dame Donations for reconstruction Construction economists estimated the cost of reconstruction at €400 to 600 million ($479 million to $718 million). Since there was no insurance coverage for the state-owned cathedral and no evidence of third-party fault, the costs would have fallen on the shoulders of French taxpayers. However, within days of the fire, donations of more than €800 million had already been pledged.

Oak trees and lead for Notre Dame Notre Dame of the elite? Donation pledges quickly reached the €1 billion mark. Large national corporations and the super-rich were the most prominent donors, which sparked criticism that the money elite was interfering in state affairs, acting like landlords, while otherwise always looking for ways to pay as little taxes as possible. Critics felt that the reconstruction of Notre Dame would become a symbol of the elite.

Oak trees and lead for Notre Dame A roof from the forest The old roof structure was nicknamed "La forêt" — the forest. It was built in the 13th century from around 1,300 oak beams. For the new roof structure, 2,000 oaks will be felled. The project was criticized as an "ecocide." A petition against the sacrifice of the ancient trees has been signed by 40,000 people.

Oak trees and lead for Notre Dame An oak and lead structure As a counter-argument, forest owners point out that the 2,000 oaks only represent 0.1% of the total annual harvest. French President Macron announced in July 2020 that Notre Dame would be reconstructed according to its historical design, with oak and lead. Other cathedrals' structures have been restored with concrete instead.

Oak trees and lead for Notre Dame Another 20 years of construction? Nothing in the cathedral's architecture is to be changed. After the blaze, alternative design ideas were considered, including a walk-on glass roof. But the French parliament decided that the restoration should remain true to the original. The works will not be completed by 2024, however. The director of Notre Dame, Patrick Chauvet, currently expects a total construction time of 15 to 20 years. Author: Torsten Landsberg



Before restoration work begins, a cleaning operation of the building's interior walls and floor will start this month.

The experts assigned with restoring the cathedral's dismantled organ have also already been selected, the construction company said.

Millions spent on recovery

French President Emmanuel Macron set the reopening target date shortly after the blaze on April 15, 2019.

The world-famous landmark on the Ile de la Cite — an island situated in the Seine River in the heart of Paris — went up in flames, stunning Parisians and tourists alike.

Securing the 850-year-old building has been a costly first step of recovering Notre Dame. The process, estimated at €160 million ($188 million), involved measures such as removing rubble and the stained glass windows, and checking the gargoyles.

French prosecutors have said the fire could have been started by a cigarette or an electrical malfunction, but the cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

