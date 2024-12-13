France's Macron to name new prime minister

French President Emmanuel Macron is due to name a new prime minister after days of deadlock over the successor to ousted premier Michel Barnier.

Emmanuel Macron's new head of government replaces Michel Barnier, who resigned last week after far-right and left-wing lawmakers voted to bring down his government.

The toppling of Barnier's government has plunged France into its second major political crisis in six months.

What we know so far

Centrist French politician Francois Bayrou, who leads the MoDem party is as one of Macron's possible prime minister picks.

He was due to meet the president on Friday morning at the Elysee Palace, although it was unclear why.

Macron has postponed the nomination of a new prime minister, missing a 48-hour deadline he gave at a Tuesday meeting of party leaders from across the political spectrum.

Whoever Macron does name will be the sixth prime minister of his presidency, with Barnier having lasted only three months.

