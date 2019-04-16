France's Macron pledges to rebuild Notre Dame

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday after the Paris landmark was partially gutted in a devastating fire.

"We will rebuild it together. It will undoubtedly be part of French destiny and our project for the years to come," Macron said at the scene of the smoldering 12th-century Gothic cathedral.

Main structure intact

Macron said the "the worst had been avoided" after firefighters managed to contain the fire following a collapse of the spire and the wooden roof structure went up in flames. Miraculously, only a small part of the vault appeared to have collapsed into the interior and firefighters were able to save valuable relics and pieces of art.

A section of the vault collapsed into the interior after the roof and spire were completely destroyed in the fire

Paris fire brigade chief Jean-Claude Gallet said "we can consider that the main structure of Notre Dame has been saved and preserved," as well as the two rectangular towers.

Macron appeals to the world

Describing Notre Dame as "the epicenter of our life," Macron announced a fundraising campaign would begin Tuesday and called on the world's "greatest talents" to help rebuild the cathedral.

French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault, who is married to actress Salma Hayek, immediately pledged €100 million ($113 million) towards "the effort necessary to completely rebuild Notre Dame."

The CEO of the Kering group, which owns Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent fashion houses, said the money would be paid by the the Pinault family's investment firm Artemis.

Investigators are unsure what caused the fire, but the cathedral was undergoing renovation work, which local media cited as one potential cause of the blaze.

cw/kl (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Engulfed in flames A fire has torn through Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral causing huge damage, the extent of which is still unknown. Late on Monday, after fighting the blaze for several hours, the Paris fire service said its main structure has been "saved and preserved" from total destruction.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Fire services rush to scene Security forces sealed off the area around the cathedral as some 400 firefighters used powerful hoses in an effort to bring the blaze under control. The cathedral was undergoing restoration works when the fire started.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Spire goes down in flames The flames eventually caused a large part of the house of worship's spire to come crashing down. The cathedral building had fallen into ruin after years of neglect following the French Revolution, but was saved thanks to a vast restoration campaign that began in the 19th century.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Parisians shocked People in Paris looked on in horror and prayed as fire took hold of more and more of the cathedral. "Paris is disfigured, the city will never be like it was before," one man (not pictured) told French news agency AFP. "It's a tragedy," he added. "If you pray, now is the time to pray."

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Second tower and belfry at risk Firefighers were able to prevent the fire from spreading to Notre Dame's two towers and belfry.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Fighting for the artwork The responders fought to save the artwork at the back of the famous cathedral. Last week, workers removed 16 copper statues for cleaning for the first time in over a century, saving them from the flames.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Gutted interior An aerial view shows firefighters battling the fire as it raged inside the cathedral.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Quasimodo, the Hunchback of Notre Dame Quasimodo, the fictional character and main protagonist in Victor Hugo's 1831 novel "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," made the world-renowned cathedral even more famous. The book was made into numerous films. Here, Quasimodo is seen ringing the church bells in the 1956 French-Italian version directed by Jean Delannoy. Author: Louisa Wright



