France's Macron meets with US top diplomat in first talks since submarine spat

French President Emmanuel Macron met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Paris on Tuesday, as the US seeks to repair diplomatic damage over a sunken submarine deal.

Ties between the long-time allies have been strained in recent weeks following the announcement of a new defense agreement between Australia, the UK and the US — which led to the cancellation of a deal for Australia to buy French submarines.

What did the two discuss?

The one-on-one meeting came as a surprise, as Blinken and Macron were not scheduled to meet during the US top diplomat's two-day visit to Paris.

During the 40-minute meeting, the two came to a "common agreement that we have an opportunity now to deepen and strengthen the coordination," a State Department official told news agency AFP.

The official, however, noted that "a lot of hard work remains to be done."

Macron's office also confirmed the meeting took place, saying that Blinken's visit to France would help "contribute to restoring confidence."

They also discussed setting up a meeting later this month between Macron and US President Joe Biden to discuss rebuilding trust.

Earlier, Blinken also met with his French counterpart, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

rs/wmr (AFP, AP)