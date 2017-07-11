 France′s Macron meets with Pompeo, calls for European independence | News | DW | 16.11.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

France's Macron meets with Pompeo, calls for European independence

Macron called the UN Security Council "no longer useful" and touted building "European autonomy." He then hosted US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after acknowledging Joe Biden's victory in the polls.

Frankreich Präsident Macron | Rede an die Nation (David Niviere/abaca/picture alliance)

French President Emmanuel Macron met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for closed-door talks in Paris on Monday in what Macron's office described as a "courtesy" visit.

The US State Department said that Pompeo and Macron "discussed significant threats to global security, efforts to counter violent extremism." These included Iran's "destabilizing" behavior and the "malign influence" of Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Pompeo, who has staunchly defended US President Donald Trump and claimed a "smooth transition to a second Trump administration," also stressed the importance of NATO unity and countering China's growing influence.

Read moreAmerica is back? — Joe Biden's 5 biggest economic challenges

The meeting between Macron and Pompeo came after France already recognized President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the US presidential election. While Trump and his supporters still say that the election was "stolen" and have alleged widespread voter fraud, most world leaders have acknowledged Biden as the victor.

No press conferences were held following the low-key talks, although Pompeo said the EU and US need to work together to address Turkey's "very aggressive" foreign policy.

Watch video 02:38

What a Biden presidency might mean for Europe

"Europe and the U.S. must work together to convince Erdogan such actions are not in the interest of his people," Pompeo told French newspaper Le Figaro, referring to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

After Paris, Pompeo will head to Istanbul, as well as Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Georgia.

Macron urges greater EU independence

Ahead of the meeting, Macron criticized the UN Security Council and called on European nations to show greater independence in an interview with the Paris magazine Le Grand Continent.

"I have to say that the UN Security Council no longer produces useful solutions today," Macron said. France is one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council alongside the United States, China, Russia and Britain.

"We need to reinvent useful forms of cooperation –  coalitions of projects and players – and we need to modernize our structures and create a level playing field for everyone," said Macron. "In order to do that, we also need to reconsider the terms of the relationship: I believe the second way forward is a strong and political Europe."

Watch video 26:06

NATO at 70: 'Brain dead' or fighting fit?

His comments follow a pre-US-election Politicoeditorial written by German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, calling for stronger cooperation between Europe and the United States: "Illusions of European strategic autonomy must come to an end: Europeans will not be able to replace America's crucial role as a security provider," Kramp-Karrenbauer wrote.

Read moreJoe Biden speaks to leaders of Germany, France and Britain 

Macron called Kramp-Karrenbauer's comments a "historical misrepresentation" and said he "profoundly disagrees" with the idea of European strategic autonomy being an illusion.

"Fortunately, if I understood things correctly, the chancellor does not share this point of view," Macron wrote. "But the United States will only respect us as allies if we are earnest, and if we are sovereign with respect to our defense."

'We are not the USA'

The push to encourage European countries to spend more on defense and to do more within NATO has been a theme of Donald Trump's presidency but it also dates back to previous US administrations, which encouraged similar steps, albeit with a softer tone. But Europeans often clash over precisely how to achieve this, and what degree of autonomy is desirable.

Offering further support for his push for greater European sovereignty, Macron said that American and French values "are not quite the same."

Read moreOpinion: Trans-Atlantic romanticism ends with Donald Trump

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexei Druzhinin/dpa/picture-alliance)

    US election: World leaders who have not congratulated Joe Biden

    Russian President Vladimir Putin

    Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the Kremlin will refrain from commenting on Biden's victory until legal challenges to the election are resolved and the result is official. "Certain legal procedures are coming there, which were announced by the incumbent president, therefore this situation is different, so we consider it correct to wait for the official announcement."

  • China President Xi Jinping (Ju Peng/Xinhua/picture-alliance )

    US election: World leaders who have not congratulated Joe Biden

    China acknowledges win after week delay

    On November 13, China congratulated Joe Biden on his victory nearly a week after he was declared the winner of the US presidential election. "We respect the choice of the American people," China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said. He added: "At the same time, the result will be confirmed according to US laws and procedures."

  • Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (Marcos Corrêa/Presidência da República do Brasil)

    US election: World leaders who have not congratulated Joe Biden

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

    The right-wing president had said he would be the first leader in the world to congratulate Donald Trump. But Bolsonaro has remained silent on Biden. "I think the president is waiting for this imbroglio over fraudulent votes to be resolved," Vice President Hamilton Mourao told reporters. Bolsonaro will congratulate Biden "at the right time" and see what happens with Trump's lawsuits.

  • Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (Reuters/H. Romero)

    US election: World leaders who have not congratulated Joe Biden

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

    Lopez Obrador has said he was bound by the constitution from offering his congratulations to the winner until the legal disputes were sorted out, reiterating an earlier posture. "How can a president of Mexico become a judge and say: 'This candidate won'?" Lopez Obrador told a news conference. He briefly referred to Biden as the "possible president-elect", before emphasizing Mexico took no side.

  • Kim Jong Un (Reuters/KCNA)

    US election: World leaders who have not congratulated Joe Biden

    North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un

    There has been no response to Biden's results from Kim. North Korean state media has been silent on the US elections as of Monday. But Pyongyang made no mention of Donald Trump's 2016 victory either until two days after his election. In the past, Kim has called Biden "a fool of low IQ." Biden, meanwhile, has described Kim as a "thug."

  • Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Leskovsek)

    US election: World leaders who have not congratulated Joe Biden

    Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa

    The far-right anti-immigration Slovenian Democratic Party leader, who prematurely hailed Trump as the winner of the election long before the vote counts were near completion, is yet to congratulate Biden. Jansa has repeated allegations of voter fraud carried out by Democrats. He has tweeted, however, that Slovenia hoped for "friendly relations" with Washington.

    Author: Melissa Sou-Jie Van Brunnersum


"I am sure of one thing: we are not the United States of America," he said. "We have, for example, a preference for equality that is not found in the United States of America ... We have an attachment to social democracy, to more equality, our reactions are not the same. I also believe that culture is more important here, much more."

Regarding the recent US election, however, Macron called the shift to Joe Biden's presidency an opportunity work on mutual understanding that "we Europeans are continuing to build our own autonomy, just as the United States and China are doing for themselves."

This is not the first time Macron has called for greater European independence. Macron sparked controversy last year when he called the NATO defense pact "brain dead" amid Trump's tenure.

lc/rs (AFP, dpa, AP)

DW recommends

Germany's Eifel region divided as Trump pledges to withdraw US troops

President Donald Trump says he wants to withdraw US troops from Germany. People who live near NATO's Spangdahlem Air Base in the western Eifel region are concerned about their community's economic future.  

US senators threaten Germany's port town of Sassnitz over Nord Stream 2 gas project

Three US senators are threatening the ferry port on the island of Rügen with "crushing" sanctions to prevent the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Fearing financial ruin, the people of Sassnitz are defiant.  

Advertisement