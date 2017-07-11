France's Macron meets with Pompeo, calls for European independence

French President Emmanuel Macron met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for closed-door talks in Paris on Monday in what Macron's office described as a "courtesy" visit.

The US State Department said that Pompeo and Macron "discussed significant threats to global security, efforts to counter violent extremism." These included Iran's "destabilizing" behavior and the "malign influence" of Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Pompeo, who has staunchly defended US President Donald Trump and claimed a "smooth transition to a second Trump administration," also stressed the importance of NATO unity and countering China's growing influence.

The meeting between Macron and Pompeo came after France already recognized President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the US presidential election. While Trump and his supporters still say that the election was "stolen" and have alleged widespread voter fraud, most world leaders have acknowledged Biden as the victor.

No press conferences were held following the low-key talks, although Pompeo said the EU and US need to work together to address Turkey's "very aggressive" foreign policy.

"Europe and the U.S. must work together to convince Erdogan such actions are not in the interest of his people," Pompeo told French newspaper Le Figaro, referring to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

After Paris, Pompeo will head to Istanbul, as well as Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Georgia.

Macron urges greater EU independence

Ahead of the meeting, Macron criticized the UN Security Council and called on European nations to show greater independence in an interview with the Paris magazine Le Grand Continent.

"I have to say that the UN Security Council no longer produces useful solutions today," Macron said. France is one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council alongside the United States, China, Russia and Britain.

"We need to reinvent useful forms of cooperation – coalitions of projects and players – and we need to modernize our structures and create a level playing field for everyone," said Macron. "In order to do that, we also need to reconsider the terms of the relationship: I believe the second way forward is a strong and political Europe."

His comments follow a pre-US-election Politicoeditorial written by German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, calling for stronger cooperation between Europe and the United States: "Illusions of European strategic autonomy must come to an end: Europeans will not be able to replace America's crucial role as a security provider," Kramp-Karrenbauer wrote.

Macron called Kramp-Karrenbauer's comments a "historical misrepresentation" and said he "profoundly disagrees" with the idea of European strategic autonomy being an illusion.

"Fortunately, if I understood things correctly, the chancellor does not share this point of view," Macron wrote. "But the United States will only respect us as allies if we are earnest, and if we are sovereign with respect to our defense."

'We are not the USA'

The push to encourage European countries to spend more on defense and to do more within NATO has been a theme of Donald Trump's presidency but it also dates back to previous US administrations, which encouraged similar steps, albeit with a softer tone. But Europeans often clash over precisely how to achieve this, and what degree of autonomy is desirable.

Offering further support for his push for greater European sovereignty, Macron said that American and French values "are not quite the same."

US election: World leaders who have not congratulated Joe Biden Russian President Vladimir Putin Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the Kremlin will refrain from commenting on Biden's victory until legal challenges to the election are resolved and the result is official. "Certain legal procedures are coming there, which were announced by the incumbent president, therefore this situation is different, so we consider it correct to wait for the official announcement."

US election: World leaders who have not congratulated Joe Biden China acknowledges win after week delay On November 13, China congratulated Joe Biden on his victory nearly a week after he was declared the winner of the US presidential election. "We respect the choice of the American people," China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said. He added: "At the same time, the result will be confirmed according to US laws and procedures."

US election: World leaders who have not congratulated Joe Biden Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro The right-wing president had said he would be the first leader in the world to congratulate Donald Trump. But Bolsonaro has remained silent on Biden. "I think the president is waiting for this imbroglio over fraudulent votes to be resolved," Vice President Hamilton Mourao told reporters. Bolsonaro will congratulate Biden "at the right time" and see what happens with Trump's lawsuits.

US election: World leaders who have not congratulated Joe Biden Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Lopez Obrador has said he was bound by the constitution from offering his congratulations to the winner until the legal disputes were sorted out, reiterating an earlier posture. "How can a president of Mexico become a judge and say: 'This candidate won'?" Lopez Obrador told a news conference. He briefly referred to Biden as the "possible president-elect", before emphasizing Mexico took no side.

US election: World leaders who have not congratulated Joe Biden North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un There has been no response to Biden's results from Kim. North Korean state media has been silent on the US elections as of Monday. But Pyongyang made no mention of Donald Trump's 2016 victory either until two days after his election. In the past, Kim has called Biden "a fool of low IQ." Biden, meanwhile, has described Kim as a "thug."

US election: World leaders who have not congratulated Joe Biden Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa The far-right anti-immigration Slovenian Democratic Party leader, who prematurely hailed Trump as the winner of the election long before the vote counts were near completion, is yet to congratulate Biden. Jansa has repeated allegations of voter fraud carried out by Democrats. He has tweeted, however, that Slovenia hoped for "friendly relations" with Washington. Author: Melissa Sou-Jie Van Brunnersum



"I am sure of one thing: we are not the United States of America," he said. "We have, for example, a preference for equality that is not found in the United States of America ... We have an attachment to social democracy, to more equality, our reactions are not the same. I also believe that culture is more important here, much more."

Regarding the recent US election, however, Macron called the shift to Joe Biden's presidency an opportunity work on mutual understanding that "we Europeans are continuing to build our own autonomy, just as the United States and China are doing for themselves."

This is not the first time Macron has called for greater European independence. Macron sparked controversy last year when he called the NATO defense pact "brain dead" amid Trump's tenure.

lc/rs (AFP, dpa, AP)