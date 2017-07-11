 France′s Macron in Iraq: Foreign interference and ′IS′ main challenges for sovereignty | News | DW | 02.09.2020

News

France's Macron in Iraq: Foreign interference and 'IS' main challenges for sovereignty

The French president has arrived in Baghdad on a mission to bolster Iraq's sovereignty as it struggles under the weight of regional power politics. He said it's France's job to help Iraqis "take their destiny in hand."

Iraq's President Barham Salih welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron as he arrives at the Salam Palace in Baghdad (Reuters/G. Fuentes)

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived for his first official visit to Iraq on Wednesday, bolstered by a UN-backed effort to shore up the country's sovereignty.

Macron announced the trip late Tuesday, saying he was headed to Baghdad "to launch an initiative alongside the United Nations to support a process of sovereignty." He has previously described the "fight for Iraq's sovereignty" as "essential."

He said there were still many challenges to securing Iraq's sovereignty.

Iraq has struggled under the weight of sectarianism for the better part of two decades. Since the 2003 US invasion of Iraq ousted Saddam Hussein, Iraq has been a stage for regional contests, most notably that between its closest allies, the US and Iran.

It has also struggled to contain violent extremist groups such as the "Islamic State," which captured large swathes of the country in 2014, culminating in the sacking and occupation of Mosul.

Macron said last week that Iraq has "suffered so much" and deserved options beyond regional power politics and extremism.

"There are leaders and a people who are aware of this, and who want to take their destiny in hand," Macron said. "The role of France is to help them do so.

ls/sms (AFP, dpa)

