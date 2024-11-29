France's Macron hosts Nigeria's Tinubu for talks in Paris

'Nigeria is open for business,' President Bola Tinubu said after his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. Nigeria is France's top trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa.

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu arrived in France on Thursday for a two-day state visit, with both sides looking to deepen their economic and diplomatic ties.

It is the first official state visit to Paris by a Nigerian leader in over two decades.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed his counterpart with a warm greeting in Nigerian Pidgin English, stressing the cultural connection between the two leaders.

"Na big honor for France," he wrote on social media "to welcome you for dis state visit."

Both leaders participated in the Nigerian-France Business Council meeting at the Elysee Palace on Thursday.

Nigeria and France seek to boost ties

Tinubu's visit is "an opportunity to deepen the already dynamic relationship between France and Nigeria," Macron's office said.

Nigeria was France's top trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023, with bilateral commerce worth over $5 billion (€4.73 billion), according to the French customs authority. Trade is currently largely driven by Nigeria's exports of crude oil and other raw materials.

Despite its significant oil wealth, the west African country has faced a raft of economic challenges, including soaring prices of food and other basic commodities. It has also encountered growing insecurity and corruption.

Over half of the nation's population, about 129 million Nigerians, are living below the poverty line.

It's the first official state visit to Paris by a Nigerian leader in over two decades Image: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP

What does Nigeria want from France?

For Tinubu, the visit to France represents an opportunity to tap economic investment.

"Nigeria is open for business," he said after his meeting with Macron, adding it should be taken "for a serious country and partner."

Tinubu called for increased foreign investments in key sectors of the African nation's economy.

Nigeria was looking to build ties in "agriculture, security, education, health, youth engagement, innovation and energy transition," Tinubu's office said in a statement. He and Macron will also address "shared values concerning finance, solid minerals, trade and investment, and communication," it added.

He also stressed the importance of the private sector, saying: "It is our responsibility to put together a food security program for the private sector to come and invest in the country," according to Nigeria news channel Arise News.

Macron, for his part, said France will "continue to invest" in Nigeria.

Street debate: Living in fear of abductions in Nigeria To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

France aims to overcome setbacks in Africa

Tinubu's visit comes at a time when France is seeking to bolster its relationships with African countries amid increasing geopolitical competition on the continent, with the growing sway of China and Russia.

Since he came to power in 2017, Macron has sought a "renewal" between France and Africa.

But Paris suffered a series of setbacks in recent years following military coups in its former colonies Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso. The new military rulers in those countries broke relations with the ex-colonial ruler and forged closer ties with Russia.

On Thursday, Chad also announced it was ending a defense cooperation agreement with France.

Still, France continues to enjoy significant influence in many African countries due to historical and cultural connections.

Paris is also looking to boost its partnerships with English-speaking Africa, eying close relations with countries like Kenya and Zambia.

This article was written in part with material from AFP news agency.

Edited by: Alex Berry