France's highest court clears Macron's pension reform plans

Beenish Javed
2 hours ago

France's highest court has upheld the government's plans to raise the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64. Campaigners and trade unions are promising to continue their fight against the changes, which have driven months of nationwide protests.

This aerial view shows a partially destroyed residential building after shelling in Sloviansk, Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy condemns deadly Sloviansk strike

Conflicts2 hours ago
Africa

A Nigerian woman, covered and unnamed to protect her identity, who told Reuters she received an abortion under a secret program run by the Nigerian military, poses for a portrait in an undisclosed location in Nigeria

Nigerian army denies forced abortion allegations in probe

Human Rights19 hours ago
Asia

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock touches her shoulder during a press conference in China

Taiwan: Baerbock, Macron comments raise questions on EU ties

Conflicts20 hours ago
Germany

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and German Development Minister Svenja Schulze hold a meeting with Mali's president, General Assimi Goita.

Germany to continue development aid to Mali

Politics18 hours ago03:39 min
Europe

A stamp with the word ChatGPT

EU: ChatGPT spurs debate about AI regulation

Technology5 hours ago
Middle East

A child watches as a local artist works on a mural painting showing the late Syrian rebel fighter Abdel-Basset al-Sarout in the town of Binnish in the jihadi-held northern Idlib province .

Arabs embracing Assad: Will it help ordinary Syrians?

Politics16 hours ago
North America

Cartoon shows a worried Statue of Liberty holding a hand over a leaking hole in a pipeline marked "USA - SECRET."

US intelligence leak: What we know so far

Politics24 hours ago
Latin America

An aerial view of the San Ysidro Point of Entry to Tijuana

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

BusinessApril 11, 202302:30 min
