France's Breton quits EU Commission amid dispute

French European Commissioner Thierry Breton says he is leaving the role after a spat with the executive's chief Ursula von der Leyen.

France's Thierry Breton on Monday said he was leaving the European Commission with immediate effect, citing discord with the European Union commission's chief Ursula von der Leyen.

Breton said von der Leyen had asked Paris to withdraw his candidacy for the next executive.

"A few days ago, in the very final stretch of negotiations on the composition of the future College, you asked France to withdraw my name," Breton, the bloc's internal market commissioner, wrote in a letter to von der Leyen.

"I am therefore resigning from my position as European Commissioner, effective immediately," he said in the letter, a copy of which he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Breton is understood to have had a strained relationship with his EU boss, who oversees the 27-member College of Commissioners, during her first five-year mandate.

He said von der Leyen's request to Paris was made "for personal reasons that in no instance you have discussed directly with me."

Thierry said von der Leyen had "offered, as a political trade-off, an allegedly more influential portfolio for France in the future College."

"You will now be proposed a different candidate," he said.

"In light of these latest developments — further testimony to questionable governance — I have to conclude that I can no longer exercise my duties in the College," Breton wrote.

rc/rmt (AFP, Reuters)