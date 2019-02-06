 France′s Alstom agrees to buy Bombardier′s train division | News | DW | 17.02.2020

News

France's Alstom agrees to buy Bombardier's train division

The move would create the world's second-largest train manufacturer and a potential competitor to China's state-owned rail manufacturing behemoth. However, EU competition regulators must first give the green light.

A Bombardier train factory in Germany

French transport manufacturer Alstom agreed Monday to buy the rail division of Bombardier, in a move that would create the world's second-largest train manufacturer.

Alstom, the manufacturer of France's high-speed TGV trains, offered to pay up to €6.2 billion euros ($6.8 billion) in a mix of cash and shares for the cash-strapped Canadian firm's rail division, according to a memorandum of understanding signed between the firms.

The acquisition must now be approved by EU competition regulators.

European train manufacturers have been trying to build scale to compete with China's state-owned China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC), the world's largest train manufacturer.

Read moreGerman and French ministers issue manifesto for European industrial policy

Greenlight from Brussels?

Last year, Alstom tried to merge its rail manufacturing with that of German industrial giant Siemens, but Brussels put the brakes on the deal, ruling that a merged company would have dominated the European market at the expense of consumers.

This time around, Alstom Chief Executive Henri Poupart-Lafarge is optimistic, and said Monday that the Bombardier deal was different than that failed Siemens merger and that regulatory hurdles were "not a huge issue."

"If there are some issues, they will much easier to solve than the one we had with Siemens," he told Reuters news agency.

Watch video 01:30

No Siemens/Alstom merger

wmr/rc (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

