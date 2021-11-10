Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
European country with roughly 67 million inahbitants. One of the EU's top three economies, France is also a NATO member, bordering Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Monaco, Spain and Andorra.
A founding and leading EU member, France also holds a permanent seat at the UN Security Council. The country faces presidential elections in 2017, with the far-right resurgent after two terror attacks in the capital Paris in 2015. This page collates DW's latest content related to France.