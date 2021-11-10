European country with roughly 67 million inahbitants. One of the EU's top three economies, France is also a NATO member, bordering Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Monaco, Spain and Andorra.

A founding and leading EU member, France also holds a permanent seat at the UN Security Council. The country faces presidential elections in 2017, with the far-right resurgent after two terror attacks in the capital Paris in 2015. This page collates DW's latest content related to France.