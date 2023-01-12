  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Climate protests
Ethiopia
Students attend class on the first day of school for the 2021-2022 year at Gounod Lavoisier Primary school in Lille, northern France, Thursday, Sept. 2 2021.
School uniforms have not been obligatory in France since 1968Image: Michel Spingler/AP Photo/picture alliance
EducationFrance

France weighs reintroducing uniforms for schoolchildren

60 minutes ago

French first lady Brigitte Macron broke with her husband's government in support of mandatory uniforms in schools, saying it "erases differences" and saves parents time and money.

https://p.dw.com/p/4M5bd

France's National Assembly on Thursday will debate whether or not to reintroduce uniforms in schools, a motion that was brought up by former presidential candidate Marine Le Pen's far-right party Rassemblement National (RN). 

The debate comes as the government of President Emmanuel Macron seeks to bolster France's education standards, announcing new measures to help schoolchildren improve basic arithmetic, reading and writing skills. 

Uniforms have not been obligatory in France since 1968, but the topic has come back to the country's the political agenda. 

Many who favor uniforms argue that it promotes equality, by erasing differences of social status and wealth. But others say the debate is a distraction from other serious issues plaguing schoolchildren, such as academic performance. 

Education minister Pap Ndiaye has previously argued against imposing a uniform for all pupils. Gabriel Attal, minister of Public Action and Accounts and Macron ally, told French broadcaster BFMTV that school administrators and parents should have the last word on the issue — in other words that uniforms should not be made compulsory. 

French President Emmanuel Macron with his wife Brigitte Macron arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, for an official state visit.
Brigitte Macron worked as a teacher and said that as a pupil she did not mind her school uniformImage: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo/picture alliance

First lady begs to differ 

But France's first lady, Brigitte Macron, came out in favor of reimposing uniforms nationwide, rejecting her husband's government on the matter in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper.

She said she had worn a uniform as a pupil for some 15 years and had "thought it was fine." 

"It erases differences, we save time — it's time-consuming to choose how to dress in the morning — and money, compared to [buying designer] brands", the first lady told Le Parisien

"So I am in favor of wearing a school uniform but with a simple and not dull outfit," she said. 

Brigitte Macron is a retired Latin and literature teacher of 20 years, who met her current husband Emmanuel in one of her after-school theatre classes. 

In the interview Macron said she too had to wear a uniform for school for some 15 years. 

jcg/msh (Reuters, AFP, EFE) 

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US President Joe Biden speaks by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin at his Delaware home

White House says classified files found in Biden's home

Politics22 minutes ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Three women walk outside on a sunny day, surrounded by security officials

Can Berlin, Paris reset 'strained' EU-Ethiopia ties?

Can Berlin, Paris reset 'strained' EU-Ethiopia ties?

Politics12 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A girl receives a measles vaccine

India's new cervical cancer vaccine drive to help more women

India's new cervical cancer vaccine drive to help more women

Health6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A man in a red sweater removes white foil from a metal sculpture of a horse

Why are Nazi sculptures still exhibited in Germany today?

Why are Nazi sculptures still exhibited in Germany today?

Offbeat6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his ruling party legislators.

Turkey holds key to NATO membership for Sweden, Finland

Turkey holds key to NATO membership for Sweden, Finland

Politics3 hours ago03:45 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A noose hangs in front of the Iranian flag

Iran protesters fight death penalty as executions await

Iran protesters fight death penalty as executions await

Rule of Law10 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A metaverse avatar of Mark Zuckerberg waves to the camera

Meta faces a future of more legal woes and falling revenues

Meta faces a future of more legal woes and falling revenues

Business7 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Moonlight illuminates the skyline of dark Baracoa

Life in Cuba means living with constant blackouts

Life in Cuba means living with constant blackouts

BusinessJanuary 11, 20238 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage