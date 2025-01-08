France warns Donald Trump against Greenland threats

France's foreign minister has condemned US President-elect Donald Trump's refusal to rule out a military takeover of Greenland. The minister said the EU would not tolerate threats against its "sovereign borders."

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Wednesday warned United States President-elect Donald Trump against threatening the European Union's "sovereign borders"

Barrot's comment came after Trump refused to rule out military action to take control of Greenland, which is an autonomous territory of EU member Denmark.

What the minister said

"There is no question of the EU letting other nations in the world, whoever they may be, attack its sovereign borders," Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told France Inter radio.

He added that, while he did not believe the US "would invade" Greenland, "we have entered an era that is seeing the return of the law of the strongest."

What has Trump said about Greenland?

Trump on Monday declined to rule out military or economic action as part of his wish both to have the US take control of Greenland and the Panama Canal.

"No, I can't assure you on either of those two. But I can say this, we need them for economic security," said Trump, when asked.

Donald Trump Jr. arrived in Greenland on Tuesday after hisfather's suggested that the territory should become part of the US.

President-elect Donald Trump took to his own social media platform, Truth Social, to declare both his future plans for Greenland and his delight over his son's trip.

Trump has suggested he would impose tariffs on Denmark if it resists his offer to purchase Greenland, claiming it is vital to US national security.

Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation. We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!" he said.

