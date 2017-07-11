France vows to get international support for Lebanon

France's President Emmanuel Macron on Friday welcomed the new Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on his first foreign trip since taking office.

Mikati's trip to Paris came just days after his Cabinet was confirmed by parliament, ending a 13-month political deadlock.

What did Macron say?

Macron said Lebanon faces a "humanitarian emergency" and pledged to help in efforts to "mobilize the international community to respond to the most urgent needs."

"We have an opportunity to advance concretely on the path of reforms,'' he said. "We are here. France will remain at the side of the Lebanese people."

Macron also urged Lebanon to swiftly start talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to negotiate a recovery package, a priority for the new Cabinet.

Negotiations with the IMF had stalled last summer when key Lebanese political figures turned against a financial recovery plan drawn up by the previous government.

The French president also said that the Lebanese population had "a right to know the truth" about the August 2020 blast in Beirut.

What did Mikati say?

"I assured [Macron] of my determination to implement as soon as possible... the necessary and imminent reforms to regain confidence and give back hope to reduce the suffering of the Lebanese people," Mikati said, speaking in French.

Mikati said Beirut will be counting on France's backing during the IMF talks.

The new Lebanese Cabinet is expected to undertake critically needed reforms amid rising public anger.

Lebanon is battling an economic crisis that the World Bank has described as one of the deepest depressions of modern history.

Lebanon: Life without gas and electricity Crisis leaves Lebanese strapped for cash Lebanon is in the midst of an economic crisis the likes of which the country has never seen. The Lebanese pound has lost around 90% of its value since the end of 2019, making foreign currency a precious commodity. Those with no access to hard currency are experiencing a dramatic loss of purchasing power.

Lebanon: Life without gas and electricity The search for natural gas and gasoline Fuel shortages are a symptom of the country’s ongoing economic crisis. Gasoline used to be cheap in Lebanon and was generously subsidized by the state. But those days are gone. Lebanon now has to import fuel, but the country lacks the currency reserves to do so. All of its foreign cash is as good as gone. And without fuel, the power plants cannot operate.

Lebanon: Life without gas and electricity No air conditioning Rampant cronyism and mismanagement mean that electricity is also in short supply. It’s so hot at night that people aren't able to sleep and without electricity, they can't turn on the air conditioning. Lebanon’s elderly are the ones hardest hit by the crisis. Elevators, too, aren’t always running, even when people pay private companies to turn the power back on.

Lebanon: Life without gas and electricity Long lines at gas stations "Sometimes people sleep in their cars at gas stations so they’ll be able to get gas the next morning," said a woman from Beirut. Many gas stations are only open a few hours a day. People are so desperate that the army has been called in to break up brawls. There have also been exchanges of gunfire because of the lack of fuel.

Lebanon: Life without gas and electricity Bread shortages abound Those without fuel can't drive to work. With the exception of a few busses, Lebanon has no real public transportation system to speak of. And if you can't fill up your car, you also can't deliver bread to stores or restaurants. Not forgetting of course that electricity is required to bake the goods. What's more, the prices for the subsidized bread also increased dramatically in recent months.

Lebanon: Life without gas and electricity Food going bad The list of problems people in Lebanon have to deal with on a daily basis is getting longer and longer. Grocers have had to throw away their frozen foods because they otherwise would have spoiled. The shortage of electricity has led people to buy mainly food that doesn’t require refrigeration.

Lebanon: Life without gas and electricity Education emergency looms The fuel and economic crisis in Lebanon is also having an impact on the country’s education sector. Many parents can hardly pay the high tuition fees for private schools, and many teachers are not getting paid. University instructors also often have to wait for their paychecks. During the pandemic, energy shortages meant that online classes weren’t always possible.

Lebanon: Life without gas and electricity Hospitals pushed to the limit Hospitals in Lebanon have also recently complained of massive shortages of fuel for their generators. Without generators, ventilators, for example, also have to be switched off. Medical personnel are exhausted and with coronavirus infections on the rise, hospitals are at their breaking point. Many doctors have long since left the country.

Lebanon: Life without gas and electricity Medicine in short supply Patients, in some cases, are asked to bring their own medication. As a country that imports many of its goods, medicine is in short supply in Lebanon. Pharmacists have stopped issuing whole packs of medicine and have begun rationing. A few days ago, a video appeared online showing a warehouse packed with medicine. The dealer apparently was waiting to sell the goods at even higher prices.

Lebanon: Life without gas and electricity Farming at risk Lebanon's farming sector is still heavily dependent on imported seeds, fertilizers and pesticides. Some entrepreneurs are trying to change this though. But in order to use the equipment to farm the land, they need something that is lacking everywhere: electricity.

Lebanon: Life without gas and electricity Water in short supply Lebanon is also facing acute water shortages. Over four million people could be affected in the coming days or lose access to clean drinking water altogether, according to a warning by the UN children's agency UNICEF. The organization also fears that water shortages could mean an increase in diseases as a result of poor hygiene. Author: Diana Hodali



