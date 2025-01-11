France: Two trams collide in Strasbourg

France: Two trams collide in StrasbourgJanuary 11, 2025
Two trams have collided in a tunnel in Strasbourg, France, on Saturday.
At least 20 people have been injured, authorities said.
The crash occurred after one of the trams switched tracks and collided with a stationary tram at Strasbourg's central station, French broadcaster BFM TV reported.
A security perimeter has been set up at the station, with several ambulances present.
Strasbourg was the first major city in France to re-introduce trams in 1994. Since then, there had not been any major accidents.
zc/lo (AFP, Reuters)