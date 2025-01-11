France: Two trams collide in Strasbourg

Multiple injuries have been reported after two trams collided near Strasbourg's central station. Police and emergency services urged people to avoid the area.

Two trams have collided in a tunnel in Strasbourg, France, on Saturday.

At least 20 people have been injured, authorities said.

The crash occurred after one of the trams switched tracks and collided with a stationary tram at Strasbourg's central station, French broadcaster BFM TV reported.

Emergency services have cordoned off the area Image: Jean-Marc Loos/MAXPPP/dpa/picture alliance

A security perimeter has been set up at the station, with several ambulances present.

Strasbourg was the first major city in France to re-introduce trams in 1994. Since then, there had not been any major accidents.

