France: Two trams collide in Strasbourg

Multiple injuries have been reported after two trams collided near Strasbourg's central station. Police and emergency services urged people to avoid the area.

Two trams have collided in a tunnel in Strasbourg, France, on Saturday.

Authorities have revised the number of people who sustained injuries to 50, adding none were critical. An additional 100 people, though uninjured, were assessed for shock or stress, Rene Cellier, director of the Bas-Rhin Fire and Rescue Service said.

The crash occurred after one of the trams switched tracks and collided with a stationary tram at Strasbourg's central station, French broadcaster BFM TV reported.

Emergency services have cordoned off the area Image: Jean-Marc Loos/MAXPPP/dpa/picture alliance

Mayor Jeanne Barseghian described the incident as a "brutal collision" and expressed her gratitude to emergency responders.

"I am at the station with the injured and rescuers. Thank you for your mobilization," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Images shared on social media showed two severely damaged tram cars, one of which had derailed in the tunnel.

Strasbourg was the first major city in France to re-introduce trams in 1994. Since then, there had not been any major accidents.

