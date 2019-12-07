 France transport strikes paralyze weekend travel | News | DW | 07.12.2019

News

France transport strikes paralyze weekend travel

Train travel in France has been severely disrupted by a nationwide strike that trade unions say could continue into next week. The unions are protesting government plans to end early retirement.

Trains sit still at Gare Montparnasse in Paris

Travel around France was disrupted Saturday as the most serious nationwide strikes in years continue to keep most rail transport from running. Labor unions have warned the walkouts could last into next week.

French train operator SNCF said on Twitter that long distance and local trains were running a skeleton service Saturday at between 5-16%. SNCF also warned of "dangerous" overcrowding at stations and advised against non-essential travel.

SNCF said on its website it expects major disruptions in the French rail network to continue into Monday.

Tourists and shoppers in Paris faced closed Metro stations, with nine lines shut entirely, five partially, and just the driverless 1 and 14 lines running normally.

Partial cancellations were also announced for Eurostar trains to London and Brussels, and Thalys trains into Belgium and Germany.

Civil aviation authorities said that flight schedules returned to normal, after nearly 20% of flights to and from French airports were cancelled Friday.

  • Rush hour traffic fills the ring road in Paris

    France on strike — in pictures

    Walkout causes gridlock

    Many workers hoped to return to work on Friday. Some commuters opted to hire bicycles and scooters and others took their cars. This led to large traffic jams in French cities. There were nearly 300 kilometers of traffic jams in the Paris region.

  • Tracks are seen at the Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris

    France on strike — in pictures

    Transportation grinds to a halt

    90% of high-speed trains and 70% of regional trains were cancelled on Friday, the French railway announced. The French civil aviation authority instructed airlines to reduce their Friday flight traffic from central airports to 20%.

  • Frankreich Protest (imago images/IP3press/G. Jeremias)

    France on strike — in pictures

    A fairer system?

    Public sector workers are unhappy about a reform that would see France transition to a points-based pension system from its current system that has 42 sector-specific pension schemes. Currently, rail workers, mariners and some ballet dancers can retire up to 10 years earlier than other workers. President Macron said that the proposed system would be fairer for everyone.

  • A rail worker wearing a fluorescent jacket with an SNCF train company logo on the back

    France on strike — in pictures

    Pensions debate without movement

    Macron's proposals follow a long tradition of French government pension reform proposals stretching for three decades. Each reform has been met with massive demonstrations and none of the changes has succeeded in simplifying the pension system.

  • A man holds a flare in front of a CGT union banner

    France on strike — in pictures

    United behind a low retirement age

    Years of protests against pension reforms have successfully kept the retirement age low. In France, the pension age was raised to 62 years. This is among the lowest in OECD countries, despite being raised from 60 years in 2010 reforms. In Germany, retirement is at 67 years old.

  • Frankreich Lyon | Streik gegen Rentenreformen (picture-alliance/Zuma/J. Colburn)

    France on strike — in pictures

    Stronger together?

    French union leaders are the driving force behind the nationwide strike — but they are not united. The CGT union is the most hardline. It rejects any pension reform proposals and said workers had blocked seven out of eight of the countries oil refineries. The CFDT union is more moderate and is open to the idea of a points-based system.

  • Fireworks throw by protesters erupt around police in Paris

    France on strike — in pictures

    Protests sparked

    While the majority of protesting consisted of peaceful marches, masked protesters also vandalized bus stops, smashed shop windows, and threw fireworks at police as demonstrators progressed through Paris on Thursday.

  • Protesters light red flares during the French general strike

    France on strike — in pictures

    Seeing red at pension proposals

    The so-called Yellow Vests are known for their direct approach to protesting and have said they would join the strikes. Authorities are bracing themselves for possible violence. The yellow-vest movement has swelled into anti-government and anti-inequality protests. Many see the general strike in France as protecting the country's social safety net — not just about preserving pensions.

  • Riot police in Montpellier, France charge demonstrators

    France on strike — in pictures

    Riot police move in

    After peaceful protesting escalated to include rioting and damage to public and private property, security forces also intensified their tactics. Riot police charged crowds and fired tear gas to disperse violent demonstrators.

  • Surrounded by tear gas, black-clad masked protesters throw objects in Paris during a national strike.

    France on strike — in pictures

    Police and protesters clash in Paris

    Police clashed with protesters on Thursday in Nantes, Montpellier, Paris as well as other cities. Masked demonstrators started fires, smashed storefronts, and vandalized cars.

    Author: Kate Martyr


Why are workers striking?

Transport workers are angry at French President Emmanuel Macron's far-reaching pension reform proposals that could phase out the right to early retirement.

Unions say Macron's proposal for a single, points-based pension system would force millions of people in both the public and private sectors to work well beyond the official retirement age of 62.

Macron says an overhaul is needed to streamline a complex system of 42 special pension plans, and will make the system more fair and financially sustainable.

Read moreFrance: Police and protesters clash in massive strike over Macron's pension reform

On Thursday, more than 800,000 people turned out for nationwide demonstrations against the reforms.

A day later, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe defended the pension reforms, and said the French people knew that the current system could not last, and "little by little," they would also have to work longer.

Riding the wave of Thursday's turnout, trade unions called for another series of nationwide demonstrations on Tuesday.

The strikes resemble those from the winter of 1995, when three weeks of huge transport stoppages forced a turnaround in social policy by the then-government.

Watch video 02:18

France paralyzed by strikes

 wmr/stb  (AFP, dpa)

