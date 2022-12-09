France to make condoms free for people aged 18-25

President Emmanuel Macron announced that condoms would be free for 18 to 25-year-olds from 2023 to help reduce unwanted pregnancies and STDs.

France is making condoms freely available for people aged 18 to 25 in a bid to curb unwanted pregnancies and to reduce the spread of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

"In pharmacies, condoms will be free for those aged 18 to 25 from January 1," French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday.

France embarking on 'prevention revolution'

In a tweet Macron said that sexually transmitted diseases were rising among young people. "This is why we are embarking on a small prevention revolution," Macron tweeted.

Currently, condoms are reimbursed by the country's healthcare system with a prescription from a doctor or a midwife, under measures aimed at stopping the spread of STDs including HIV.

Macron also said that free condoms for young people were based on other measures like free emergency contraception for all women and free screening without the need for a prescription for STDs other than HIV for people under 26 years of age.

Macron conceded that on sexual education in general, "we are not very good on this subject. The reality is very, very different from the theory. It's an area where we need to much better educate our teachers."

At the beginning of 2022 France began offering free birth control for all women under the age of 25, expanding an existing program for minors aimed at preventing unwanted pregnancies because of the cost of birth control.

France's health ministry said that the age of 25 was determined because it was the age at which young women could no longer be covered by their parents' health insurance.

The quest for male contraceptives To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

kb/aw (AFP, Reuters)