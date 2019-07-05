France to impose green tax on flight tickets from French airports

France will introduce an eco-tax of up to €18 ($20) on all tickets for flights flying out of French airports to fund less-polluting transportation projects, Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Tuesday.

The tax, estimated to raise around €180 million a year, will come into effect in 2020 and calls for a fee of €1.50 on economy-class tickets for domestic flights and those within Europe. The highest tariff of €18 per ticket will be applied to business-class travelers flying outside the bloc, Borne said.

It will only be applied on outgoing flights and not those flying into the country, Borne said.

Environmentally friendly air travel? Electric planes of the future Small, lightweight and emissions-free Planes powered with renewable energy don't produce CO2 or other climate-damaging emissions such as nitrogen oxide and particles. They are smaller, lighter and more efficient than planes powered by kerosene. The Alpha Electro from the Slovenian start-up Pipistrel is already proving this since 2015, when it had its maiden flight.

Environmentally friendly air travel? Electric planes of the future Hop on the flying bus Most companies and scientists see the future of electric planes in regional transport. The Israeli start-up Eviation plans to revolutionize commuting with their nine-seater. The prototype Alice can fly for up to 650 miles (1,000 kilometers), and will take to the sky in 2019 for the first time, according to the company.

Environmentally friendly air travel? Electric planes of the future Up, up and away The flying taxi of the German company Lilium had its first successful flight in April 2017. The five-seater can take off and land vertically, has a reach of 190 miles and travels from London to Paris in just an hour. The goal of the company is for people to one day be able to order their flying cab via app for the price of a regular taxi ride.

Environmentally friendly air travel? Electric planes of the future A mix of old and new Some plane manufacturers don't dare go all-electric just yet. In November 2017, Airbus, Rolls-Royce and Siemens announced they will jointly develop a commercial hybrid-electric prototype. The e-Fan X will be powered by three gas turbines and one electric motor. The companies aim to replace a second gas turbine with another electric motor at a later stage. A prototype is anticipated to fly in 2020.

Environmentally friendly air travel? Electric planes of the future Orange goes green As part of British budget airliner EasyJet's plans to become more climate-friendly, it has entered into a cooperation with the United States startup Wright Electric. The goal is to develop a completely electric-powered plane for up to 150 passengers. It's not known yet when we can expect to see a first prototype.

Environmentally friendly air travel? Electric planes of the future Electric future Experts believe that we could be flying in electric planes within 20 years. Various prototypes companies are working on have a range of a 155 to 650 miles. But technology is developing at an ever-faster pace. Who knows? One day, we might be able to travel around the world in emission-free planes completely powered by renewable energy. There's hope for all environmentally conscious travel addicts! Author: Katharina Wecker



Airline shares fall

Shares of Air France and Lufthansa extended losses and were down 4.5% and 2.5%, respectively, immediately following the announcement.

A similar tax was introduced in Sweden in April 2018, which imposed an added charge of up to €40 on every ticket in a bid to lessen the impact of air travel on the climate.

French President Emmanuel Macron's government has wanted to tighten environmental regulation but had to abandon an attempted tax increase on diesel fuel late last year following the "yellow vest" protest movement.

France wants the new European Union Commission to push for an end to global tax exemptions for jet fuel to reduce carbon emissions and has teamed up with the Netherlands try and convince fellow European nations to tax airline travel more.

The dream of flying - sustainably!

law/sms (AFP, Reuters)

