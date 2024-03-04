France to decide on constitutional right to abortion

French lawmakers are set to vote on a historic bill that would enshrine a woman's right to an abortion in the constitution.

A joint session of parliament at the Palace of Versailles was set to decide on Monday on whether to give a woman's right to abortion a place in the French constitution.

Such a move would make France the only country in the world to explicitly protect the right to terminate a pregnancy in its basic legal articles.

Why is this happening now?

French President Emmanuel Macron promised the measure in the wake of a 2022 rolling back of abortion rights by the Supreme Court of the United States.

The Elysee Palace is proposing that Article 34 of the French constitution is amended to specify that "the law determines the conditions by which is exercised the freedom of women to have recourse to an abortion, which is guaranteed."

The National Assembly, France's lower house of parliament, overwhelmingly approved making abortion a "guaranteed freedom" in the constitution. The country's upper house, the Senate, did the same last Wednesday.

A congress of both houses is set to take place in Versailles, starting at 3:30 p.m. (1430 GMT/UTC), where it was expected that the measure would achieve the three-fifths supermajority needed for a constitutional change.

The bill had faced initial resistance in the right-leaning Senate. However, none of the major political parties represented in parliament has questioned the right to abortion, which France decriminalized in 1975.

The US Supreme Court's decision to reverse the Roe v. Wade ruling, which recognized women's constitutional right to abortion, prompted activists to press for France to make the constitutional change.

"Unfortunately, this event is not isolated: in many countries, even in Europe, there are currents of opinion that seek to hinder at any cost the freedom of women to terminate their pregnancy if they wish," the introduction to the bill says.

rc/dj (AFP, AP, Reuters)