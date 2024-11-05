France: TikTok taken to court over content policing

A lawsuit against TikTok in France comes after two 15-year-olds took their own lives after being exposed to content on the platform. Social media companies have long faced criticism due to the lack of content policing.

Seven French families have filed a lawsuit against TikTok, accusing the social media giant of exposing their children to harmful content that led to two of them taking their own lives at 15, their lawyer said.

According to the lawsuit, TikTok's algorithm allegedly exposed the teenagers to videos promoting suicide, self-harm and eating disorders,

Lawyer Laure Boutron-Marmion said this is the first such grouped case in Europe.

"The parents want TikTok's legal liability to be recognized in court," Boutron-Marmion told broadcaster franceinfo.

"This is a commercial company offering a product to consumers who are, in addition, minors. They must, therefore, answer for the product's shortcomings."

TikTok has long faced scrutiny over the policing of content on its app, as is the case with other social media platforms.

While the social media giant could not be reached for comment, the company has previously said it took issues that were linked to children's mental health seriously.

If you are suffering from emotional strain or suicidal thoughts, seek professional help. You can find information on where to find help, no matter where you live in the world, at this website: www.befrienders.org

ftm/ (Reuters, local media)