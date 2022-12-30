France: The Avenue of World Religions

It’s a sign of increasing tolerance: in a Parisian suburb, houses of worship from different world religions lie close together.
Jews, Muslims, Christians, Buddhists and Hindus visiting each other’s religious celebrations is nothing unusual.
Also on Focus on Europe:
Trieste, Italy: the new refugee hotspot
More and more refugees are coming to Trieste in northern Italy, arriving via the so-called Balkan route. In the two months before Christmas alone, around 5000 people sought refuge here. For most of them, there is no permanent accommodation.
Britain: Luxury living in a coal-fired power plant
A former power station in London has been converted into a residential neighborhood and shopping mall. Battersea Power Station had been falling into disrepair, but now one of the city's landmarks is blossoming into luxurious life.
Ukraine: A winter of blackouts
In Ukraine, targeted Russian attacks on infrastructure can plunge hospitals into crisis. Equipment critical to life-support fails during power outages, threatening the lives of patients.
Poland: a couple’s loving stand against intolerance
Wojtek is ill and physically disabled. Agata stands by him. The unusual couple run a blog about what their everyday life is like.
