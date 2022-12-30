France: The Avenue of World Religions

It’s a sign of increasing tolerance: in a Parisian suburb, houses of worship from different world religions lie close together.

Jews, Muslims, Christians, Buddhists and Hindus visiting each other’s religious celebrations is nothing unusual.

Trieste, Italy: the new refugee hotspot

More and more refugees are coming to Trieste in northern Italy, arriving via the so-called Balkan route. In the two months before Christmas alone, around 5000 people sought refuge here. For most of them, there is no permanent accommodation.

Britain: Luxury living in a coal-fired power plant

A former power station in London has been converted into a residential neighborhood and shopping mall. Battersea Power Station had been falling into disrepair, but now one of the city's landmarks is blossoming into luxurious life.

Ukraine: A winter of blackouts

In Ukraine, targeted Russian attacks on infrastructure can plunge hospitals into crisis. Equipment critical to life-support fails during power outages, threatening the lives of patients.

Poland: a couple’s loving stand against intolerance

Wojtek is ill and physically disabled. Agata stands by him. The unusual couple run a blog about what their everyday life is like.

