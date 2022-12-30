  1. Skip to content
DW Sendung Fokus Europa | Frankreich Bussy-Saint-Georges
Image: WDR

France: The Avenue of World Religions

8 minutes ago

It’s a sign of increasing tolerance: in a Parisian suburb, houses of worship from different world religions lie close together.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LZUm

Jews, Muslims, Christians, Buddhists and Hindus visiting each other’s religious celebrations is nothing unusual.

 

Also on Focus on Europe:

 

DW Sendung Fokus Europa | Italien Migration
Image: DW

Trieste, Italy: the new refugee hotspot

More and more refugees are coming to Trieste in northern Italy, arriving via the so-called Balkan route. In the two months before Christmas alone, around 5000 people sought refuge here. For most of them, there is no permanent accommodation.

 

Britain: Luxury living in a coal-fired power plant

A former power station in London has been converted into a residential neighborhood and shopping mall. Battersea Power Station had been falling into disrepair, but now one of the city's landmarks is blossoming into luxurious life.

 

Ukraine Zerstörtes Krankenhaus in Isjum
Image: DW

Ukraine: A winter of blackouts

In Ukraine, targeted Russian attacks on infrastructure can plunge hospitals into crisis. Equipment critical to life-support fails during power outages, threatening the lives of patients.

 

 

 

Poland: a couple’s loving stand against intolerance

Wojtek is ill and physically disabled. Agata stands by him. The unusual couple run a blog about what their everyday life is like.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 04.01.2023 – 23:30 UTC
THU 05.01.2023 – 05:30 UTC
THU 05.01.2023 – 07:30 UTC
THU 05.01.2023 – 11:30 UTC
THU 05.01.2023 – 15:30 UTC
THU 05.01.2023 – 21:30 UTC
FRI 06.01.2023 – 02:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

THU 05.01.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

 

Pele sits on the ball during a break in training at Selsdon Park Hotel on May 7, 1963

Pele: A Brazilian hero and football legend

Soccer15 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
