France: Terror probe after teacher killed in knife attack

Prosecutors have launched a terror investigation after an attacker stabbed a teacher at a school in northern France to death.

Police and regional officials said a teacher died and two more people were seriously wounded on Friday in a knife attack at a school in the northeastern French town of Arras.

France's national anti-terror prosecution office has opened an investigation, pointing to a suspected terror motive for the attack.

What we know so far

The attacker, who authorities did not name, comes from Russia's southern Caucasus region of Chechnya, police sources said.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that the perpetrator had been arrested.

The teacher was killed in front of the main entrance to the school.

The two people who were seriously injured were another teacher and a technical assistant, but none of the pupils was said to have been hurt.

Two French broadcasters, France Info and BFM, said the suspect was a former student.

Police did not confirm local media reports that the assailant had shouted "Allahu Akbar."

French President Emmanuel Macron is believed to be on his way to the town.

A vice president of the lower house of parliament, Naima Moutchou, said the National Assembly "expresses its solidarity and thoughts for the victims, their families, and the educational community as we learn that a teacher has been killed and several others have been injured.''

The attack comes almost three years to the day after the beheading of teacher Samuel Paty in broad daylight in 2020 near his school in a Paris suburb by a radicalized Chechen refugee.

