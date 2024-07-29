France: Telecom fiber optic networks sabotaged

The acts of sabotage affected several telecommunications operators in six areas of France, police said. Paris is not affected.

France has been hit by a new round of sabotage acts, this time targeting telecommunications operators, police said.

The fiber optic networks of several operators were "sabotaged" in six areas of France, according to the police. The capital Paris, which currently hosts the Olympics games, was not affected.

What do we know about the vandalism?

Installations belonging to French telecom companies SFR and Bouygues Telecom were vandalized, the French Le Parisien newspaper and BFM TV reported. The cables had been cut in southern France, with installations near Luxembourg and Paris sabotaged.

French Secretary of State for Digital Affairs Marina Ferrari confirmed the acts of vandalism carried out on Sunday night.

Ferrari said that the Defense Electronic Communications Center was cooperating with the operators until communications and services are completely restored, under her supervision.

"I condemn these cowardly and irresponsible acts in the strongest possible terms," Ferrari said on X, formerly Twitter.

It is not yet clear how many customers have been affected. Investigations into the incident have reportedly been launched.

The news comes after saboteurs targeted France's high-speed rail network on Friday, over which a man was arrested on Sunday.

rmt/rc (AFP, DW sources)