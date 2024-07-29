France: Telecom fiber optic networks reportedly sabotaged

The acts of sabotage affected several telecommunications operators in six areas of France, police said. Paris is not affected.

France has been reportedly hit by a new round of sabotage acts, this time targeting telecommunications operators, police said.

The fiber optic networks of several operators were "sabotaged" in six areas of France, according to the police. The capital Paris, which currently hosts the Olympics games, was not affected.

The news comes after saboteurs targeted France's high-speed rail network on Friday, over which a man was arrested on Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for more

rmt/rc (AFP, DW sources)