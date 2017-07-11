France: Sudanese migrant kills immigration official after rejected asylum request

A 38-year-old Sudanese migrant stabbed and killed an immigration official in southern France on Friday after his asylum request was rejected, according to local authorities.

He targeted the 46-year-old director of a center for asylum seekers in the city of Pau, stabbing him repeatedly in the throat.

The alleged assailant has been taken into custody by authorities, according to French media.

"This is a terrible drama, all the more so because the victim spent his entire professional life helping refugees and asylum seekers," Pau mayor Francois Bayrou told France Bleu radio about the incident.

Request denied 'for good reasons'

Bayrou said the suspect had previously spent time in jail. A police source told the news agency Reuters that his prior conviction was for knife crimes.

"The man's asylum request had been rejected, and for good reasons. He then turned against the head of the service, this is extreme and absurd violence," Bayrou said.

Police have not made clear whether the rejected asylum request was the suspect's main motive for the killing.

France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin traveled to the asylum center in Pau, where he met with local officials. He extended his "sincere condolences" to the victim's family and promised the national government's support.

