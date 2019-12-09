France strikes as Macron pushes ahead with pension reforms

France grappled with a fifth day of mass strikes on Monday, with public sector workers like train drivers, teachers and hospital employees staying away from work to protest against the government's proposed pension reforms.

In Paris, train, bus and metro services faced severe disruption and monster tail backs clogged the roads as people drove to work instead. Fourteen of the city's 16 metro lines were shut down completely, with only the two fully automated lines running as normal. More than 600 kilometers (370 miles) of gridlock were reported in the Paris region early on Monday, twice the normal level according to the Sytadin traffic website.

The road traffic was worse on Monday than when the strike started last week, because many French employees managed to work from home or take a day off then. But that's increasingly difficult as the strike continues.

Only about a sixth of French trains were running on Monday and international train lines also saw disruptions, including routes into Germany. Citing safety risks, rail operator SNCF warned travelers to stay home or use "alternative means of locomotion" to get around Monday, instead of thronging platforms in hopes of getting the few available trains running.

France on strike — in pictures Walkout causes gridlock Many workers hoped to return to work on Friday. Some commuters opted to hire bicycles and scooters and others took their cars. This led to large traffic jams in French cities. There were nearly 300 kilometers of traffic jams in the Paris region.

France on strike — in pictures Transportation grinds to a halt 90% of high-speed trains and 70% of regional trains were cancelled on Friday, the French railway announced. The French civil aviation authority instructed airlines to reduce their Friday flight traffic from central airports to 20%.

France on strike — in pictures A fairer system? Public sector workers are unhappy about a reform that would see France transition to a points-based pension system from its current system that has 42 sector-specific pension schemes. Currently, rail workers, mariners and some ballet dancers can retire up to 10 years earlier than other workers. President Macron said that the proposed system would be fairer for everyone.

France on strike — in pictures Pensions debate without movement Macron's proposals follow a long tradition of French government pension reform proposals stretching for three decades. Each reform has been met with massive demonstrations and none of the changes has succeeded in simplifying the pension system.

France on strike — in pictures United behind a low retirement age Years of protests against pension reforms have successfully kept the retirement age low. In France, the pension age was raised to 62 years. This is among the lowest in OECD countries, despite being raised from 60 years in 2010 reforms. In Germany, retirement is at 67 years old.

France on strike — in pictures Stronger together? French union leaders are the driving force behind the nationwide strike — but they are not united. The CGT union is the most hardline. It rejects any pension reform proposals and said workers had blocked seven out of eight of the countries oil refineries. The CFDT union is more moderate and is open to the idea of a points-based system.

France on strike — in pictures Protests sparked While the majority of protesting consisted of peaceful marches, masked protesters also vandalized bus stops, smashed shop windows, and threw fireworks at police as demonstrators progressed through Paris on Thursday.

France on strike — in pictures Seeing red at pension proposals The so-called Yellow Vests are known for their direct approach to protesting and have said they would join the strikes. Authorities are bracing themselves for possible violence. The yellow-vest movement has swelled into anti-government and anti-inequality protests. Many see the general strike in France as protecting the country's social safety net — not just about preserving pensions.

France on strike — in pictures Riot police move in After peaceful protesting escalated to include rioting and damage to public and private property, security forces also intensified their tactics. Riot police charged crowds and fired tear gas to disperse violent demonstrators.

France on strike — in pictures Police and protesters clash in Paris Police clashed with protesters on Thursday in Nantes, Montpellier, Paris as well as other cities. Masked demonstrators started fires, smashed storefronts, and vandalized cars. Author: Kate Martyr



A much-needed reform?

The strikes are taking place in response to President Emmanuel Macron's plan to streamline France's pension system by introducing a single, points-based pension scheme for workers in all economic sectors.

Macron, a former investment banker, argues that the retirement overhaul will make a convoluted, out-dated pension system more fair and financially sustainable, uniting 42 different plans into one.

The government says it won't change the official retirement age of 62, but the new plan is expected to include financial conditions to encourage people to work longer as lifespans lengthen.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will on Wednesday present the details of how the government intends to redesign the French pension system.

The reform is central to Macron's vision of transforming the French economy. The week ahead will test the French president's ability to deliver the social and economic change he says is necessary for France to compete with powers like China and the United States.

More strikes planned

Critics say the plan will effectively force millions to work longer or face curtailed benefits. Although the new retirement plan will affect all French workers, the strikes involve primarily public sector workers, including train drivers, teachers and hospital employees.

Unions are planning new protests on Tuesday and hope to keep up the pressure on Macron's government to back down on the retirement reform. Teachers in particular are expected to walk out again, raising the prospect of widespread school closures. Firefighters, electricity workers and "yellow vest" anti-government demonstrators have also joined railway workers in the streets in recent days.

Who emerges victor will in part depend on the battle for public opinion. Opinion polls ahead of the strikes showed the public was relatively evenly split. On the metro on Monday, there was both sympathy and irritation towards the strikers.

"I don't understand. It's not the right way to do things, for [metro operator] RATP to block people like this," said commuter Charles Ramm. "It will turn against the unions."

Accountant Lamia Massoudi said she backed the strike, even if meant inconveniences. "I'm with them," Massoudi said.

sri/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)

