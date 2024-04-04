France: Strasbourg attack suspect handed 30 years in prison

An accomplice of the 2018 Strasbourg Christmas market attack was sentenced for supplying the main perpetrator with weapons. The attack had left five people dead and 11 wounded in the French city.

One of the accomplices in the deadly Christmas market attack in Strasbourg was handed 30 years in prison, a French court ruled Thursday.

The 42-year-old accomplice went to trial in February along with three others over their roles assisting in the attack. He was the main defendant in the trial, and is accused of helping the perpetrator of the attack with a firearm.

The court ruled that the main defendant was cognizant

The 29-year-old attacker, Cherif Chekatt, was shot dead by police after a massive manhunt. He killed five people and wounded 11 others when he opened fire on the open-air market.

The Christmas market in the northeastern French city is one of Europe's oldest.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

wd, rm/dj (AFP, DW)