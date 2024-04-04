  1. Skip to content
France: Strasbourg attack suspect handed 30 years in prison

April 4, 2024

An accomplice of the 2018 Strasbourg Christmas market attack was sentenced for supplying the main perpetrator with weapons. The attack had left five people dead and 11 wounded in the French city.

https://p.dw.com/p/4eQhH
A police officer keeps watch at the entrance of the Paris court where the trial for the Strasbourg accomplices is being held
The Paris trial regarding the Strasbourg attack comes as France seeks justice after several terror-related incidents since 2015 Image: Thibault Camus/dpa/AP Photo/picture alliance

One of the accomplices in the deadly Christmas market attack in Strasbourg was handed 30 years in prison, a French court ruled Thursday. 

The 42-year-old accomplice went to trial in February along with three others over their roles assisting in the attack. He was the main defendant in the trial, and is accused of helping the perpetrator of the attack with a firearm.  

The court ruled that the main defendant was cognizant 

The 29-year-old attacker, Cherif Chekatt, was shot dead by police after a massive manhunt. He killed five people and wounded 11 others when he opened fire on the open-air market.

The Christmas market in the northeastern French city is one of Europe's oldest. 

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

wd, rm/dj (AFP, DW)

