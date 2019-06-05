 France: Storm Miguel leaves 3 dead after lifeboat capsizes | News | DW | 07.06.2019

News

France: Storm Miguel leaves 3 dead after lifeboat capsizes

Three members of a rescue boat crew have died after their vessel overturned in heavy seas off the west coast of France. Several regions along the Atlantic coast are on high alert.

Rescuers work near the capsized boat

A lifeboat overturned in rough seas off France Friday, killing three crew members.

The unusually strong Storm Miguel has battered the Atlantic coast with winds of around 120 kilometers per hour (75 mph).

What happened

  • The rescue boat had headed out to sea to assist another vessel.
  • Four crew members were able to swim to shore after the lifeboat capsized.
  • Three helicopters and 60 firefighters are involved in the operation to retrieve the bodies of the three rescuers who died.
Storm Miguel sweeps French Atlantic coast

Capsized helping a boat in distress. Local authorities said that in late morning "a boat from the SNSM [National Society of Sea Rescue] capsized 800 meters (875 yards) from the coast around Sables d'Olonne with seven people on board." The crew had been attempting to aid a fishing boat in distress in the area. Sables d'Olonne is about 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of La Rochelle.

Captain still missing. The rescue boat could be seen crashing through heavy seas as it sought to reach the fishing boat, and was thrown onto the rocky coast after it capsized. The captain of the fishing vessel is still missing.

rt/js (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

