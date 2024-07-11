France: Spire of Rouen Cathedral in flames

Painted several times by Claude Monet, the spire of the cathedral in Rouen, France, has caught fire. The city's mayor said the cause of the blaze was unknown.

The spire of the cathedral in the northern French city of Rouen caught fire on Thursday.

Rouen Mayor Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol posted an image of smoke rising from the cathedral on X, formerly Twitter, adding that the cause of the blaze was "unknown at this stage."

BFM television channel showed a dark plume of smoke rising from the spire. A local official said the building had been evacuated and emergency services were on the scene.

Firefighters said they reached the blaze and were working to extinguish it.

"We reached the site of the fire about half an hour ago now and we are in the process of making sure the fire is out. We will still need some time, perhaps an hour or so, to make sure there are no hot spots left in the area," said fire brigade chief Stephane Gouezec who spoke to several TV channels.

Widely recognized cathedral

The cathedral was painted several times by French impressionist Claude Monet in the late 19th century.

Rouen Bishop Dominque Lebrun said workers who had been on site for the spire's renovations were safe. Black plumes of smoke appeared to be waning as the local fire chief said emergency services were securing the scene.

The earlier scenes were reminiscent of the devastating fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris in 2019, which also started during renovation works.

sms/kb (Reuters, AP)