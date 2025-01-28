France slams attack on DR Congo embassy

Paris has condemned an attack on its embassy in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital, Kinshasa. The attack came amid demonstrations against the escalating conflict in the country's east.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Tuesday condemned an attack on the country's embassy in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Belgian, Kenyan, Rwandan, Ugandan and US embassies the capital, Kinshasa, were also attacked by protesters amid protests as hundreds of thousands of people flee amid fighting in the eastern part of the country.

"These attacks are unacceptable. Everything is being done to ensure the safety of our personnel and our citizens," Barrot said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Police fired teargas as protesters marched to the embassies in Kinshasa, looting or setting fires to parts of diplomatic buildings.

The protests were staged over the advance of Rwanda-backed M23 rebels into Goma, a major city in the country's conflict-torn east.

The M23 rebels are among 100 armed groups seeking a foothold in the mineral-rich region.

DR Congo's security forces are seeking to slow the insurgents who advanced into Goma in recent days.

The M23 rebels temporarily took over Goma in 2012 but were forced to withdraw under international pressure. They re-emerged in late 2021 with increasing support from Rwanda, according to Congo's government and United Nations experts.

The protesters are demanding that the international community pressure Rwanda over the advance.

"We denounce the hypocrisy of the international community," Timothee Tshishimbi, one of the protesters. "They must tell Rwanda to stop this adventure."

rc/rmt (AFP, Reuters)