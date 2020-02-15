France shuts down Fessenheim nuclear plant near German border

On Friday night, French energy officials will begin the long-awaited shutdown of a nuclear power plant in Fessenheim near the German border.

The 43-year-old Fessenheim nuclear power plant, France's oldest nuclear power plant still in operation, is located near the southwestern German city of Freiburg. German officials have long demanded that French energy officials close aging nuclear power plants near Germany.

The plant has two reactors in operation. The shutdown process begins Friday night, and the first reactor will be completely offline by Saturday morning. The second Fessenheim reactor is due for shutdown at the end of June.

Read more: Reports: Fessenheim nuclear accident played down by authorities

"The time has finally come," said German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze Friday in Berlin, adding that shutting down Fessenheim will make Germany "safer."

Schulze also said that Germany would keep lobbying its neighbors to commit on phasing out nuclear power.

"Nuclear power is not a climate savior. It is risky, expensive and leaves behind radioactive waste for thousands of generations."

A 'historic step'

French Energy Minister Elisabeth Borne called the shutdown a "historic step," as it is the first time one of Frances 58 nuclear reactors has been permanently taken off the country's power grid.

France gets about 75% of its electricity from nuclear plants, but many are aging. The country has set a target of reducing its nuclear energy dependence to 50% by 2035 by bringing in more renewable power.

Read more: Germany shuts down atomic plant as nuclear phase-out enters final stretch

Following the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011, German environment officials concluded that although German facilities were better prepared for disaster than the Japanese, it recommended a phase-out of German nuclear power reactors in 10 years.

There are currently six nuclear power plants operating in Germany: Grohnde and Emsland in Lower Saxony, Brokdorf in Schleswig-Holstein, Isar 2 und Grundremmingen in Bavaria and Neckarwestheim 2 in Baden-Württemberg.

According to the Atomic Energy Act, the remaining reactors in Germany are to be shut down by the end of 2022.

Watch video 28:35 Share Atom, Mon Amour Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3RGzr Atom, Mon Amour

wmr/aw (AFP, dpa, Reuters)