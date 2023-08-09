  1. Skip to content
France: Several missing after deadly fire at care center

7 minutes ago

Three people are missing and nine have been found dead after a fire broke out at a care center for people with disabilities in eastern France.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UwJr
Firefighters at the scene of the blaze
Scores of firefighters were sent to the center, and the blaze was brought under controlImage: Patrick Kerber/dpa/picture alliance

Authorities in the eastern French town of Winzheim on Wednesday said nine people died and three more were missing after a blaze broke out at a holiday cottage hosting a group of disabled people.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said it was believed that there were several casualties after the fire ravaged the building.

What we know so far

Darmanin tweeted that "early this morning, a fire broke out in a facility for disabled people" in the small town near the city of Colmar, close to France's border with Germany.

"Despite the rapid and courageous intervention of the fire department... several casualties are reported," he said.

Later on Wednesday, nine bodies were found at the center.

The group of adults staying at the cottage had been on vacation from the nearby city of Nancy.

The blaze broke out at about 6:30 a.m. (0430 UTC/GMT) local time.

The fire department sent scores of firefighters and four fire trucks to contain the blaze as well as several ambulances to treat the victims. Forty police officers were also mobilized.

Seventeen people were successfully evacuated from the center, including one person who was hospitalized in a "relative emergency."

The prefecture said the fire had been quickly brought under control but that some 300 square meters (about 3,300 square feet) of the 500-square-meter home had burned.

rc/sms (Reuters, AFP)

