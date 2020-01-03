 France: Several killed and injured in deadly knife attack | News | DW | 04.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

France: Several killed and injured in deadly knife attack

A knife attack in southeastern France has killed at least two people, with several others injured. The motivation for the attack is unclear.

French police officers with guns (Reuters/C. Platiau)

A man attacked several people in shops and outside a bakery in the southeastern French town of Romans-sur-Isere on Saturday, killing at least two people. Some reports spoke of seven other people having been wounded, one in critical condition.

Witnesses told Reuters news agency that the man appeared to attack people at random while moving about the center of the town, situated south of Lyon.

A male suspect has been arrested, according to the mayor of the town, Marie-Helene Thoraval, and media reports. Prosecutors said the man claimed to be Sudanese and to have been born in 1987.

Read more: Paris knife attack treated as terror-related

The motivation for the attack remains unknown and it was not immediately clear whether there was any link to the current lockdown over the coronavirus or with terrorism.

France has been the scene of several Islamist terrorist attacks in recent years and police there remain on high alert.

Under the lockdown, people are allowed to go grocery shopping but are encouraged to stay at least two meters (six feet) from others.

tj/mm(Reuters, AP) Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
 

Related content

Pariser Polizei sichert Parkgelände in Paris/Villejuif nach einer Messerattake

Paris knife attack in park treated as terror-related 03.01.2020

Police in a Paris suburb shot a man dead after he went on a rampage with a knife, killing one person and injuring two others. French anti-terror investigators have now taken over the investigation.

Deutschland Polizist erschießt Mann in Gelsenkirchen

Germany: Police in Gelsenkirchen shoot dead knife-wielding attacker 06.01.2020

Police in Gelsenkirchen said the alleged perpetrator was attacking officers when he was shot. A similar incident in France saw another alleged attacker shot and injured by police.

Paris Frankreich Polizei Hauptquartier

Knife attack at Paris police headquarters, 5 dead 03.10.2019

An police administrator armed with a knife has killed at least four officers inside police headquarters in central Paris. The attacker, reportedly a longtime civilian staff member, was shot and killed.

Advertisement