France: Several killed and injured in deadly knife attack

A man attacked several people in shops and outside a bakery in the southeastern French town of Romans-sur-Isere on Saturday, killing at least two people. Some reports spoke of seven other people having been wounded, one in critical condition.

Witnesses told Reuters news agency that the man appeared to attack people at random while moving about the center of the town, situated south of Lyon.

A male suspect has been arrested, according to the mayor of the town, Marie-Helene Thoraval, and media reports. Prosecutors said the man claimed to be Sudanese and to have been born in 1987.

The motivation for the attack remains unknown and it was not immediately clear whether there was any link to the current lockdown over the coronavirus or with terrorism.

France has been the scene of several Islamist terrorist attacks in recent years and police there remain on high alert.

Under the lockdown, people are allowed to go grocery shopping but are encouraged to stay at least two meters (six feet) from others.

