France selected to host 2030 Winter Olympics

The games would be the fourth time France has hosted the Winter Olympics. Meanwhile, Salt Lake City, Utah, was also chosen to host the 2034 Winter Olympics.

The French Alps was provisionally chosen to host the 2030 Winter Olympics on Wednesday.

The decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is contingent on French President Emmanuel Macron signing a document to guarantee funding and security commitments no later than October 1.

"I confirm the full commitment of the French nation, and assure you that I will ask the next prime minister to include not only this guarantee but also an Olympic Law in the priorities of the new government," Macron said at the IOC session on Wednesday.

"Seven years ago we made the same commitment (for the Paris 2024 Summer Games), and we delivered. We will do the same."

The decision was announced two days before the opening of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

What happened at the IOC session?

The French Alps were awarded the Winter Olympics with 84 out of 88 votes.

The IOC said it had received assurances about finances and security from two of the regions involved in the bid: Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes and Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur.

But the body said it would not sign the host city contract until those guarantees were delivered.

The games will be held in the regions of Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes and Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur Image: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

The 2030 Winter Olympics would be the fourth time France has hosted the Winter Games, after Chamonix in 1924, Grenoble in 1968 and Albertville in 1992.

After corruption scandals and a drop in interest from potential hosts, the IOC no longer visits various candidates and instead selects a preferred bid that is then put to a vote. Wednesday's ballot formally confirmed that choice.

Later at the same session, Salt Lake City in the state of Utah in the United States was selected to host the 2034 Winter Olympics.

zc/rm (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)